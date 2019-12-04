NORTH BEND — Out of necessity, the North Bend boys basketball team will be relying on a true team effort this season.
“I think what you’ll see is we’ve got a lot of kids of equal ability. We don’t have anyone that’s going to stand out and be a superstar. So we’re going to be the sum of our parts,” said North Bend head coach Bill Callaway.
But is that worrying or more exciting?
“I’m excited about the opportunity, but yes, there is less room for error,” said Callaway during the opening week of practice. “That’s something that we’re going to have to work on and execute a little bit better to create shots because you know, in our 5A league we’re not going to be able to do that one-on-one.”
When North Bend moved into the Midwestern League last season, it was rewarded with the best league in the 5A classification. Crater, Willamette, Thurston and Churchill all were ranked in the top six in state and all made it to the state quarterfinals a season ago.
In this league full of some of the best teams, twice a year the Bulldogs also match up against, arguably, the best player in Oregon in 6-foot-10 Crater junior Nathan Bittle. Bittle, a five-star recruit, is ranked by ESPN as the No. 13 recruit in the country for the 2021 class.
“All five of us (on the court) are going to have to score, especially if we’re going to come out on top against those big teams that are in our league,” said North Bend senior Garrison Mateski. “They’re definitely going to have more athletes, they’re double our size in students, but I think it’s about heart with this team.”
The Bulldogs have seven seniors on the roster but Mateski is the only one who started out of that group. The other returning North Bend starter is junior Brady Messner.
“In order for us to win we all have to combine and work together. It’s like a puzzle and all the pieces have to come together to solve it,” said Messner. “We’ve just got to work hard, push every day at practice, get really in shape and pick up on the defense. And we have to score.”
Last season North Bend went 11-11 on the year and finished 6-10 in league-play. To improve on that mark, Callaway just wants to see his team get better at the little things.
“Really, we want to be a solid basketball team. Good fundamentally, not give up easy buckets and foul too much. And not turn the ball over and get good shots on offense,” said Callaway. “I think if we do that we’ll have a chance to be in some of those games. And others, we’ll just fight and scare them a little bit in the first half or something.”
The Bulldogs begin the season at home against Cottage Grove on Friday Dec. 6 at 6:45 p.m.