COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team hasn’t played a match yet since the school year started, but sophomore Tayler Parks already can look ahead with excitement to next school year.
Parks signed a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and playing career at Evergreen State College in Washington.
The outside hitter was attracted to the Geoducks primarily because of educational opportunities at the school in Olympia.
“I’m going for the marine biology program,” she said, adding that she has been interested in that major since taking a vacation to Hawaii with her family when she was 13.
“We went snorkeling and the people who took us were marine biologists,” she said. “I talked their ears off the entire time. I thought, ‘I want to do this.’”
Parks came to SWOCC from Vacaville, Calif., signing with the Lakers two years to the day before her signing ceremony with her Laker teammates Friday.
Her career at SWOCC hasn’t been anything like she expected, primarily because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted virtually every aspect of college.
She has done well getting her prerequisite classes, though most of the past year they have been all online.
“I’m just doing what I can with it,” she said.
Meanwhile, the NWAC volleyball season was delayed, and then delayed again.
The current plan is to start March 19, though there will be no NWAC tournament this year.
“We want to get in as many games as we can,” SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said.
Because of the pandemic, Parks lost what Willett considers to be one of the biggest times of growth for her college players.
In a typical year, the season plays out in the fall, players work on skills in the winter and then make their biggest strides in the spring. Last year, that spring time of workouts never happened on campus.
“She came in like a big hitter,” Willett said. “Winter term, she worked on things and you could really see she grew as a player.”
But even though the team wasn’t able to train together in the spring, Parks kept working on things on her own until the players returned to campus in September.
“She came in stronger than ever and has just stayed that way,” Willett said. “Her defense and serve receive have been phenomenal.”
That was the biggest weakness for Parks her freshman year and Willett now expects her to play the entire rotation when the season finally happens.
“We knew she could hit the ball,” Willett said. “Last year, she struggled with passing and serve receive. We need that this year.”
Willett and Parks are looking forward to the season, whatever it eventually looks like, because of the squad’s potential.
“I really like this team,” Parks said. “This year we are 10 times more competitive than last year.
“I’ve never been on a team where everybody is into practice.”
That is despite not having the season in the fall and instead just having lots and lots of practice.
“No one is burnt out,” Parks said. “Everyone is working hard. We are ready for the season.”
Willett agreed.
“I want to get games in,” she said. “I want to see them play somebody else.”
Parks is one of just three sophomores in the program, but the squad is loaded with talent despite its youth.
“We have so many versatile players,” Willett said. “All the hitters who are freshmen can play so many different positions.”
Willett is proud of the team’s work in the classroom, too, during the school year. The group’s collective grade-point average for the fall term was over 3-point and predicted it will be even better for winter term.
“I tell them to focus on their studies over volleyball,” Willett said.
Given the relative youth of the squad, Willett has been looking to Parks and the other sophomores to be leaders and said Parks has shined, particularly by example.
“She is always looking to get better,” Willett said.
That desire and effort has given her the chance to continue her career at the four-year school, though Parks would like to have some more success on the court for the Lakers first.
“I’m excited,” she said. “There is a lot of talented players on the team.”