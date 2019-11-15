COOS BAY — Adam Whitlach wants his team to be talking, thinking and focused on one thing in particular. For the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s wrestling coach, it’s scoring a trophy at the NJCAA Nationals.
“Our team should make it a topic of conversation that we’re bringing home a trophy and that’s the top-six,” said Whitlach. “When you’re sitting around with your buddies and your wrestling teammates somewhere, the topic of conversation is getting a trophy. It’s a lot more fun to come home with the hardware.”
In the opening weeks of the season, the SWOCC men's and women’s wrestling teams have begun their season and are preparing for what they hope, and in some cases expect, to be a successful pair of seasons.
For Whitlach’s team, they return seven wrestlers in the team’s lineup with three of them fresh off trips to the national tournament a season ago.
The star of the group is sophomore JJ Perez in the heavyweight division, who Whitlach has complete confidence in.
“He should win a national title this year,” said Whitlach. “That’s what he is thinking, too. He thinks it is his job to win it and that’s a big part of it. When you believe it, think it. No one is going to lay down for him. Already there are people stepping up to him. But I think he’s the man and he’s going to be the man.”
Perez took second to Tommy Mommer of Clackamas Community College, who is one of his top competitors for the national championship title, at the Clackamas Open on Nov. 10.
Elsewhere on the team, sophomore AJ Lira, a Marshfield High School graduate in the 149-pound weight class, has hopes of a return trip to nationals and a chance at reaching All-American status. Whitlach also believes Matthew Hofenbredl at 141 has the ability to make it to the championship.
But before the Lakers focus on the end of the season and their high aspirations, Whitlach is focused on building throughout the season.
“It’s the competition. We just had our first competition, that’s a learning experience. Things they did right, things they did wrong throughout that competition and then we kind of build from there,” he said.
The SWOCC men compete in the Mike Clock Open at Pacific this weekend and will wrestle at home for the first time this season on Dec. 12 against Pacific University.
For the SWOCC women’s team, head coach Josh White is focused on the little things.
“Right now it’s kind of skill sets, working on skills, getting them comfortable with school, getting them acclimated to what’s going on here with the program, changes in their life,” said White.
There are also changes throughout the roster as the team welcomes 11 freshmen to go with four sophomores. One of the key returners is Ira Navarro in the 109-pound weight class. A season ago Navarro’s sister, Ivy Navarro, was an All-American for SWOCC in the same weight class. With Ivy now at University of Providence in Montana, the two have the possibility of meeting down the road.
“(Ira) is one that’s going to stand out for us this year and hopefully it’s her year to be All-American,” said White. “And hopefully she’ll get a little redemption on her sister, too.”
On Nov. 10 at the Mike Clock Open in Forrest Grove, Navarro lost the third-place match. Also at the open, SWOCC’s Rebecca Brown took second in the 130-pound weight class. Evangelina Toruna also took second, at 170 pounds, after recording two pins throughout the competition.
The women will wrestle in Spokane, Wash., on Nov. 24 and in Roseburg on Dec. 7 before wrestling against Pacific University in a dual on Dec. 12 at home.