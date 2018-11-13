Several Southwestern Oregon Community College wrestlers performed well at the Mike Clock Open at Forest Grove over the weekend.
Ira Navarro took the title at 101 pounds for the women, winning all three of her matches, two by pin and the other by technical fall.
Marie Seely placed second at 116 pounds, winning matches by pin and tech fall to reach the championship bout, where she was pinned by Tara Othman of Southern Oregon University.
Janesa Edwards reached the semifinals at 143 pounds before losing twice, the second time in the consolation semifinals.
Tiana Peterson lost in the consolation semifinals at 155 pounds.
Ivory Ayers placed fourth at 170 pounds, reaching the semifinals with a pin and a technical fall and then winning her consolation semifinal match by pin. In the same weight class, Adriana Orozco lost her first match, but came back with two pins and a tech fall in the consolation bracket before losing in the consolation semifinals. And Saydie Kala had a consolation pin.
Nine different women’s teams were represented.
For the men, former Marshfield standout AJ Lira placed fourth at 149 pounds, recording two wins to reach the championship quarterfinals and then winning three straight bouts in the consolation bracket.
Matthew Hofenbredl, wrestling unattached, also won two straight matches to reach the quarterfinals at 149, and won two more in the consolation round before losing in the consolation semifinals to eventual third-place finisher Zach Evans of Oregon State Univesrity. Both Lira and Hofenbredl had two pins on the day.
Adrian Rodriguez reached the quarterfinals at 174 pounds and added a pair of pins in the consolation bracket, eventually finishing fourth.
Joel Avila won three matches at 125 pounds, being eliminated one round before the third-place match.
Also at 125 pounds, Aaron Runion lost his first-round match, but bounced back to win four consolation matches — two by pin and two by technical fall — and was eliminated in the consolation semifinals just like Avila.
Christian Balagso reached the consolation semifinals at 133 pounds with three straight consolation wins, including one by pin.
Brandon Gibson had two pins in consolation matches at 141 pounds.
Chandler Villareal had a pin in the consolation bracket at 157 pounds.
At 165 pounds, Justin Knight won his first bout and a consolation bout. Ryan Beck had a pin in consolation.
Quinn Simard reached the quarterfinals at 184 pounds with a bye and a decision before losing two straight matches. Isaac Butler had a pair of wins, including a pin in consolation.
Kaeoliko Burley had a pin in consolation at 197 pounds.
Hunter Hart had four pins in the consolation bracket before losing at 285 pounds and Thomas Tamantes also had a pin in consolation in the 37-wrestler bracket, the biggest of the tournament.
The event included wrestlers from 19 schools, most of them four-year institutions.
A week earlier, the Lakers traveled to Ashland to face Southern Oregon in a men’s and women’s doubleheader.
Gibson and Rodriguez got the only wins on the mat for SWOCC’s men, while Avila won by forfeit in a 32-13 victory by the Raiders.
For the women, the Lakers fell to the Raiders 27-20.
Adriana Orozco (170) and Ivory Ayers (191) had pins for the Lakers, while Ivy Navarro (109) won by decision and Ira Navarro (101) won by forfeit.