COOS BAY — A roar went up from the women’s locker room at Southwestern Oregon Community College on Wednesday night — a joyful noise not heard often enough this season.
An exciting overtime win will do that for a team.
The Lakers edged Linn-Benton 58-54 in a thriller to finish the first round of the NWAC South Region season on a positive note.
“I feel like our team has more potential than we are producing,” said Madi Bell, the only sophomore on SWOCC’s roster, adding that she hopes Wednesday’s win brings more confidence for the freshmen so they can have more post-win celebrations.
“I like to see them happy after the game,” Bell said.
She had a big role in the win, scoring all of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a critical bucket in the closing seconds of regulation and the clinching free throws in the extra session.
SWOCC finished the first round of league play 2-6, but the team never lost faith as the losses mounted.
“This season has been pretty rough,” SWOCC’s Jasey Ramelow said. “But we’ve never lost trust in each other.”
And that was important down the stretch Wednesday.
“We had trust in each other,” Bell said. “We knew if we executed, we could pull out the win.”
That included execution on both ends of the court in a game neither team led by more than five points.
SWOCC led 28-24 at halftime after Abby Neff hit one of her five 3-pointers, but Linn-Benton outscored the Lakers 12-5 in the third to take a three-point lead to the final quarter.
That third quarter was typical of too many of the Lakers’ league games. SWOCC had 11 turnovers and just two baskets in the quarter. The Lakers even had a free throw wiped off the board because of a lane violation.
“They’ve been battling, battling, battling and there was no exception here,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We had that awful third quarter again, but we found a way to win it.
“We executed down the stretch. We got the stops.”
The final minutes of regulation were a roller-coaster.
Three different times, Jessica Petersen put the Lakers up three points — first with a buck and then twice with a pair of free throws. The last of the free throws came with 1:08 on the clock.
Kalli Frieze scored on a drive to the hoop for Linn-Benton and the Lakers missed a chance to build the lead back up.
Hannah Kinniburgh was fouled on a long jumper with 10 seconds to go and put Linn-Benton up with a pair of free throws.
With the game on the line, Bell drove around a double pick and put the ball up and in and gave the Lakers a 53-52 lead.
“Coach called the play,” she said. “He knows I can finish with my left hand.”
But the celebration almost never happened because as soon Bell scored, Linn-Benton called timeout, and when the Roadrunners inbounded the ball, Bell was called for a pushing foul against Amy Lowe, who fell to the floor as she was trying to get into position.
Fortunately for the Lakers, Lowe only made one free throw and the game headed to overtime.
In the extra session, neither team scored for nearly three minutes. SWOCC’s Meghan Holloman was fouled with 2:18 to go after rebounding a Linn-Benton miss and made the first free throw to put the Lakers up 54-53.
Both teams followed with several empty possessions until Ramelow scored on an assist by Holloman with 40 seconds to go.
Linn-Benton’s only point in overtime came on a free throw by Frieze with nine seconds to go and Bell secured the win with two free throws a few seconds later.
SWOCC’s defensive effort in the extra session included a couple of key blocks by Ramelow, who stayed aggressive despite playing with four fouls.
“Our defense was key,” Ramelow said. “We didn’t break down.
“You can’t let the calls of the refs scare you.”
A big part of the defense coming up with the stops was the Lakers’ rebounding.
Ramelow finished with 11 boards to go with her three blocks. Petersen had 10 rebounds and Holloman had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“We played great defense,” Johnson said. “They shot 26 percent. You’re doing something right if you keep them that low.”
Neff led the Lakers with 17 points while Petersen scored 12, Bell 11 and Ramelow 10.
The Lakers managed a lot of their scoring in the paint and Neff came up big from long range.
“When we execute like that, you will see more good results like this,” Johnson said.
Kinniburgh led the Roadrunners with 12 points.
SWOCC starts the second half of the season Saturday at home against Mount Hood. The Saints are 6-2 and third in the South Region standings behind Lane and Umpqua, both 7-1 after Umpqua edged the Titans in Roseburg on Wednesday. Chemeketa is 5-3, Clackamas 4-4 and Linn-Benton 3-5.