PORTLAND — The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team beat host Portland on Monday, outscoring the Panthers 83-62 to improve to 2-3 in NWAC South Region play.
The Lakers cruised to a 42-27 halftime lead and overcame a slow third quarter, when they were outscored 20-15, to pick up the road win.
Jill Thalman had a monster game with 20 points (on 10-for-13 shooting) and 18 rebounds.
Jasey Ramelow scored a team-high 21 and Kealani Neves added 18. Taylor Morris scored 15 and she and Ramelow combined to shoot 7-for-15 from 3-point range for SWOCC.
SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said it was good to see the balanced scoring.
“It was a great team effort,” he said. “We had 19 assists, probably a team high for the year. It was great to see them sharing and feeding off each other.”
The Lakers also had a 44-26 edge on the boards.
India Gultry had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which is still seeking its first league win.
With other results Tuesday, including Lane losing at the buzzer to Mount Hood and Chemeketa falling to unbeaten Umpqua, the Lakers are only a game in the loss column out of third place. Mount Hood, Lane and Chemeketa all have two league losses.
The game started a busy week for the Lakers, who are home Wednesday and Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to hopefully protecting our home court against Linn-Benton on Wednesday and Chemeketa on Saturday.
SWOCC’s men fell to the Panthers 107-78.
The Panthers shot a scorching 51 percent overall and went 10-for-23 from 3-point range. They also out-rebounded the Lakers 52-30.
“We started out with a 7-0 lead, and from then on, Portland was the more aggressive team,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “Obviously, it showed with their rebounding and their ability to drive and get to the basket.
“They just beat us on the boards fair and square. They just went out and rebounded harder.”
Mack Tarver Jr. had 18 points to lead the Lakers, but SWOCC largely struggled, shooting just 37 percent overall and making only 8 of 30 3-pointers.
Terryn Mosley had 14 points and Jael Vaughn added 12 as the Lakers lost their second in a row.
Ethan Channell had 24 points and nine rebounds for Portland. With the Panthers in foul trouble, the next two leading scorers for the team were from off the bench — Alonzo Parnell and Travion Weiss with 18 points each.
‘It was a frustrating day, a disappointing day,” Hoppe said. “I thought after Saturday’s game (a loss to Clackamas), we would have more energy, more enthusiasm, more willingness to get out there and sacrifice.
“We’re not going to dwell on this and (we’re going to) see if we can get that fire and be the more aggressive team on Wednesday night."