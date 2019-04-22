The Southwestern Oregon Community College women's golf team tied for first place with Columbia Basin in a tournament hosted by Spokane on Monday and had the top two individuals.
The Lakers and Columbia Basin both finished at 69-over in the two-day event.
SWOCC's Avery Gill was medalist after rounds of 77 and 84 for a two-day total of 161 (17-over). She finished a shot in front of teammate Katie Bogert, who also had a 77 in the opening round.
Sarah Skokan tied for 15th at 34-over, Avery Hansen tied for 22nd at 36-over and Amanda Kastning was 28th at 42-over.
Bogert was medalist last week as the Lakers finished second to North Idaho at the Walla Walla Invitational.
North Idaho won that tournament with a total of 70-over, five strokes better than the Lakers.
Bogert shot a two-day total of 19-over to take medalist honors by two strokes over two golfers. Gill was fourth at 22-over, Hansen tied for 16th at 35-over, Skokan was 20th at 37-over and Kastning was 32nd at 52-over.
SWOCC's men finished sixth as host Spokane won the men's tournament on Monday.
Spokane finished at 23-over and the Lakers were 66-over for the two-day tournament. Camden Chase led the Lakers with a 19th-place effort, finishing 14-over. Casey Spencer was at 16-over, Casey Cameron 18-over, Brent Spencer 19-over, Coby Hess 23-over and Kristopher Wood 30-over.
A week earlier, the Lakers were sixth at the Walla Walla Invitational, also won by Spokane. Brent Spencer led the Lakers at 9-over, tying for 24th, while Casey Cameron was 10-over.
Baseball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball had a tough weekend with a series of close losses to host Clackamas.
In four games with Clackamas, the Southwestern Oregon baseball team went 0-4 by a combined run differential of eight runs.
SWOCC lost the first game of the set on Thursday 3-2 in 11 innings, then dropped the back end of the Thursday doubleheader 6-2. When the series, all of which was played at Clackamas, wrapped up on Saturday, the Cougars took both games, winning the opener 5-4 and the nightcap 5-3.
SWOCC overcame an early 2-0 deficit in Thursday’s opener with a run in the third and a run in the top of the ninth to force extra innings. Jack Hulce had two hits and an RBI in the opening loss. Ryan Merino also had two hits and scored a run.
Jonah Hurney tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with 15 strikeouts. Javier Jauregui got tagged with the tough-luck loss after finishing the game and allowing just a run on four hits.
Later in the day, Merino had SWOCC’s lone RBI and Jordan Katnik and Kellar scored the Lakers’ two runs in the 6-2 setback.
A couple of days later, Clackamas scored its five runs in the last third of the game, scoring three in the sixth and two in the eighth to win the opener Saturday.
Brady Joslyn had two hits with an RBI and scored a run for the Lakers. Hulce had one hit and scored two runs. Katnik drove in two runs without a hit.
In the nightcap, SWOCC and Clackamas traded runs in the first inning then Clackamas scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to come from behind again. Jordan Crawford had a hit with two RBIs and a run. Hulce scored twice and Katnik drove in a run.
SWOCC has a four game series at Chemeketa starting on Friday. The Lakers play two on Friday starting at 1 p.m. and two on Saturday starting at the same time.
Softball
The Southwestern Oregon softball team had an interesting weekend, tying once and dropping a game to North Idaho while also 10-running Treasure Valley.
The tie against North Idaho went five innings and ended 9-9.
Destiny Guerrero had two hits, a homer and double, with three RBI and two runs for the Lakers. Ashley Bonham had two hits, one a home run, out of the leadoff spot with two RBIs and scored a run. Jesse Blanton and Kim Frazier both doubled, as well.
North Idaho, though, dominated the second game of the two game series, winning the second outing 27-3. The Cardinals scored 14 runs in the second and eight in the third. Bonham, Jenny Marnin and Frazier, SWOCC’s 1-2-3 hitters, all had hits and scored runs, but no other Lakers made any offensive contributions.
In the final game of the weekend, SWOCC scored in all five innings, paced by five in the first, to handle Treasure Valley 12-2.
Bonham hit another home run and added a double, amounting to an RBI and three runs scored. Anna Bork and Blanton both drove in a pair and scored twice, as well. Samantha Tognotti drove in three and Gabbe Pond drove in a pair.
SWOCC visits Greys Harbor for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.