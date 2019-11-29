The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team opened the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament with an 83-52 win over Portland, dominating the second half against the short-handed Panthers.
After struggling in the third quarter in two losses at Twin Falls, Idaho, last weekend, the Lakers outscored Portland 25-9 in the third quarter Friday, and 24-15 in the fourth.
“The big difference was the third quarter,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We finally got going offensively.
“I told the ladies that we’ve got to be able to play getting off the bus (in the first half). We’ve got to figure this out. But I did like what I saw a lot better in the third and fourth quarters.
Four Lakers scored in double figures in the win. Abby Neff had a team-best 16 points off the bench and also grabbed six rebounds.
Jasey Ramelow had 15 points and six rebounds, Meghan Holloman had 14 points and eight boards and Kealani Reaves had 10 points.
Taylor Morris and Jill Thalman also each had eight rebounds as the Lakers dominated the boards 54-26.
SWOCC also shot close to 50 percent (39-80) from the floor, despite hitting just 2-for-18 on 3-pointers.
“We did a really good job of sharing the ball and being ready to make the extra pass and let a teammate be successful,” Johnson said of his squad, which had 24 assists.
Tynesha Parnell had 25 points to lead the Panthers, who dressed just five players in the game.
The Lakers face host Clackamas on Saturday.
“We can’t have a lackluster first half,” Johnson said. “We have to play all four quarters.”
Men
You have free articles remaining.
SWOCC fell to Spokane 89-72 in a hard-fought game at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, Wash., on Friday.
“I thought we really battled them,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said of the always tough Sasquatch.
“We played them really tough for about 18 minutes in the first half. They went on a little run to get the 42-33 halftime lead. At one point in the second half, the score was 55-58 and we got two great looks to tie it and just missed them.”
Terryn Mosley, who missed SWOCC’s first two games with a sprained ankle, scored a team-best 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lakers.
“We brought him off the bench and he was a great spark there,” Hoppe said.
Ryan Bell had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Jael Vaughn had 15 points and Mack Tarver Jr. scored 12.
The Lakers shot 46.7 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11-26) but attempted just eight free throws in the game, hitting five. Spokane was 21-27 from the line.
“We need to be aggressive and get to the foul line a little more,” Hoppe said, adding that the Lakers also need to clean up their turnovers.
Garrett White had 25 points and nine rebounds for Spokane.
“He and Ryan Ball were going back and forth,” Hoppe said.
“Spokane is always a good team. We can walk out of here knowing we played them really tough.”
The Lakers face Centralia on Saturday, needing a win to get to the final day of the tournament Sunday.