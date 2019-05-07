The Southwestern Oregon Community college women’s golf team won another tournament Monday, taking the Highline Showdown in Washington by 12 strokes over Columbia Basin.
The Lakers were led by medalist Avery Gill (158) while posting a two-day total of 479 in the 10-team tournament.
Gill had rounds of 77 and 81 to tie for the low score with teammate Katie Bogert and Columbia Basin’s Breanna Watts. Bogert had the best round of the second day with a 77 after opening with an 81.
Avry Hansen tied for 13th with a two-day total of 169 for the Lakers and Sarah Skokan was 17th (171).
The Lakers now have won or tied for the title in the past three NWAC tournament and Gill and Bogert both have been medalist at events.
SWOCC’s men were sixth with a two-day total of 632 — four scores count for the men and just three for the women.
Spokane won with a total of 588.
Casey Spencer and Casey Cameron tied for 23rd at 156 to lead the Lakers. Brent Spencer was 27th (159), Kristopher Ward tied for 34th (163) and Camden Chose tied for 40th (169).
The Lakers compete in the Columbia Basin Invitational hosted by Tokatee Golf Club near Blue River on Friday and host their annual tournament Sunday and Monday at Bandon Crossings. The NWAC tournament is May 19-20 at the Home Course in DuPont, Wash.
Baseball
SWOCC’s baseball team swept Saturday’s twin bill against Chemeketa after the Storm won both Friday games.
The Lakers won Saturday’s first game 5-4 as Jordan Crawford and Marco Robinson homered for the Lakers.
Crawford had two hits and two RBIs and Robinson had two hits and two runs. Thomas Anderson also had two hits and an RBI and Jordan Katnik and Jack Hulce both hit doubles.
SWOCC went ahead for good with two runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Ryan Merino and Anderson.
The Lakers won the nightcap 3-2, scoring two runs in the sixth and the winning run in the seventh on an RBI single by Hulce, who finished with two hits and a run. Merino and Katnik scored the other runs and Ryan Driscoll, Abraham Reinschmidt and Luke Jackson combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts on the mound.
Chemeketa won Friday’s first game 6-3 and took the nightcap 3-2. Hulce hit a homer in the first game and a double in the second and Brady Joslyn had two hits and a run in the second game.
The Lakers are 4-16 in NWAC South Region play. Chemeketa is 12-12.
SWOCC finishes the season with a home doubleheader against Lane on Friday and a twin bill against the Titans at Eugene on Saturday.
Softball
Centralia swept the Lakers 7-4 and 7-2 on Saturday in a South Region doubleheader.
Jesse Blanton had a single and double and two runs for the Lakers in the opener and Gabbe Pond drove in two runs.
Blanton drove in both runs in the nightcap and Anna Bonk had two hits and a run. Destiny Guerrero scored the other run.
Earlier in the week, the Lakers pounded Chemeketa 15-3 and 15-4 in a doubleheader at Coos Bay.
Ashley Bonham had four hits, including a home run, three runs and three RBIs in the 15-4 win. Kim Frazier and Blanton also drove in four runs. Frasier had four hits and Jenny Marnin three hits and two runs.
In the other win, Bonham had two home runs among four hits and scored four runs while driving in eight — four with a grand slam and three with a bases-clearing double. Frazier and Guerrero also homered in the win.
The Lakers are fifth in the South Region at 10-11 with a home doubleheader against sixth-place Clark today.
SWOCC finishes the regular season at Lower Columbia on Friday.