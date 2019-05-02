The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s golf team won another tournament this week, taking the Skagit Valley Cardinal Classic in Washington.
The Lakers finished with a two-day total of 514 to win by 23 shots over Bellevue.
Sarah Lawrence of Fraser Valley, which is not an NWAC team, took medalist honors with a two-day total of 158 (14-over par) that included a 75 on the second day.
SWOCC’s Avery Gill was second (168), Sarah Skokan third (172), Katie Bogert tied for fourth (174) and Avry Hansen 10th (184).
SWOCC’s men were fourth in the tournament at Avalon Golf Course in Burlington, Wash., finishing with a two-day total of 652. Fraser Valley won with a score of 586, while the top NWAC team was Skagit Valley at 633.
SWOCC’s Casey Cameron tied for 10th (158) while Casey Spender was 14th (163) and Camden Chose and Brent Spencer tied for 18th (167).
Softball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team swept visiting Chemeketa on Wednesday, winning 13-3 and 15-3.
The wins helped the Lakers bounce back from a weekend when they went 1-3 against Mount Hood and Grays Harbor.
Mount Hood swept Friday’s doubleheader 11-0 and 8-5. On Saturday, the Lakers fell to Grays Harbor 7-6 and then beat the Chokers 13-2. Jesse Blanton hit a home run and drove in four runs in the win and Jenny Martin had four hits, two runs and two RBIs.
With a week to go in the regular season, Mount Hood leads the NWAC South Region at 22-0. Centralia is second (14-7), Lower Columbia and Clackamas are tied for third (13-9) and SWOCC is fifth (10-11).
The Lakers visit Centralia on Saturday, host Clark on Tuesday and visit Lower Columbia on Friday.
Track & Field
Bryan Terry, a sophomore from Lowry, Nevada, broke the SWOCC school record in the shot put during the recent Titan Twilight Meet in Eugene.
Lowry, who leads the NWAC in the event, had an effort of 51 feet, ½ inch, which broke the former school record of 50-7 by Reedsport graduate Greg Thornton in 2002.
Terry has a 5-foot lead in the NWAC rankings as the season winds down. He also ranks in the top three in the South Region in both the discus and hammer throw.
He plans to attend Boise State University starting next year.