COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College Lakers women’s basketball team is hosting its crossover tournament this weekend.
The tournament runs Friday through Sunday with games throughout the afternoons. SWOCC plays Whatcom at 5 p.m. on Friday, Treasure Valley on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Pierce at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Lakers enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak, but head coach Jeff Johnson is optimistic about where the Lakers currently sit.
“I think they’re super excited (to be home),” Johnson said. “I wish campus was open, not everybody gone for Christmas break. But we get to play on our own court where we know the rims, know the bounce off the floor. We’ve shot it well in practices, it just hasn’t transitioned into all the games in all four quarters. Hopefully we can get momentum going right before league and come back after Christmas.”
In SWOCC’s eight games, the Lakers have won three, but most of the losses have been competitive.
In its last three losses, the Lakers have been in each game at the end.
The Lakers have lost those games by an average of just 7. It suggests that the Lakers are just young and growing.
“We’ve been in every game,” Johnson said. “We just need to find a way to finish on a positive note.”
The four teams face each other in a round robin format during the weekend, with SWOCC playing the late game each day.
On Friday, Pierce (2-6), from the West Region, faces Treasure Valley (5-4), from the East Region, at 3 p.m. before the Lakers (3-5) battle North Region representative Whatcom (2-2).
On Saturday, Pierce and Whatcom meet at 1 p.m. before the Lakers face Treasure Valley. And on Sunday, Treasure Valley and Whatcom meet at 11 a.m. before Pierce and SWOCC battle.
Admission at Prosper Hall each day is $5 for adults. SWOCC students get in for free.
The tournament is SWOCC's final tuneup before beginning South Region play on Jan. 2 at Mount Hood.