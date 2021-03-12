The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s swim team is undefeated in the unique virtual season of 2021.
The team beat Barton Community College, Iowa Central Community College and South Georgia State College while competing under mostly sunny skies.
Jacqueline Feurtado won the 50- and 100-yard butterfly races for the Lakers and also was on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Bethan Foster-Barker, Meredith Mandal and Ximena Lucio Calzado.
Calzado, a freshman from Mexico, also finished second in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. Foster-Barker and LynDea Turner also had multiple second- and third-place finishes as the Lakers showed their depth.
Foster-Barker was second and Gabbi Kincaid third in the 1000 freestyle; Calzado was second in the 200 freestyle; Turner second and Emily Corbett was third in the 50 backstroke; Mandal was third in the 100 butterfly; Foster-Barker was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle; Calzado was second in the 100 freestyle; Turner was third in the 100 backstroke; and Turner was second and Mandal third in the 400 individual medley.
The Lakers also finished second in the 200 medley relay with the team of Turner, Mandal, Feurtado and Calzada.
SWOCC’s men fell to larger Iowa Central and Barton squads and beat a smaller South Georgia State team.
Freshman Emily Dost from the Netherlands had SWOCC’s only win, taking the 400 individual medley. Fellow freshmen Wyatt Smith and Connor Spanos finished second in the 500 freestyle and 50 butterfly, respectively.
Smith also was third in the 1000 freestyle and Dost was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Rainey Lambert was second in the 50 backstroke, while Connor Spanos was second in the 50 butterfly. William Evans was third in the 50 freestyle.
SWOCC was second in the 200 medley relay with the team of Dost, Spanos, Brayden Franzke and Gerardo Avila.
The Lakers have another virtual meet Saturday, competing with Iowa Central and Iowa Lakes.
Unfortunately, no spectators are allowed at competitions this year as the team works diligently to maintain a COVID safe and compliant environment.
“SWOCC’s swimmers are thankful for the opportunities they are getting to compete with great hopes of competing in the NJCAA National Championships in Ft. Pierce, Florida, at the end of April,” coach Sandra Bullock said.
Cross Country
The SWOCC cross country team recently finished its season with a meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“Our cross country season is complete in what feels like a blink of an eye,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We had three meets in three weeks, which isn’t ideal, but we’ll take it.”
Daniela Vimbela was the only SWOCC woman to compete in the race, finishing 12th in a time of 24 minutes and 51 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.
“Daniela did her best,” Hoppe said. “I know she was still hurting from the hip pointer, but she showed what she is made of by battling through her injury.”
William Hennum led SWOCC’s men with a sixth-place finish in 28:53 for the 8,000-meter course. Jeremy Potter (29:24) was eighth in his only race of the year, Gustavo Villalvazo was 11th (29:36), Jacob Dalrymple 13th (29:46), Bradley Beaver 16th (30:55), Miles Stanford 21st (33:12), Grayson Goodale 23rd (33:24) and Lawrence Winowiecki 25th (37:33).
“I cannot say enough positive things about this group,” Hoppe said. “They have been here on campus taking classes, mostly online. We practiced all fall without any races. Finally, this winter we got the go ahead to race and it has been great to see them improve each week.
“They have an amazing competitive spirit and they love to run. I hope we can take some momentum from the cross country season right into track and field.”