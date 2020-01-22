COOS BAY — Taking on Linn-Benton at home on Wednesday night, the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team never quite got going.
“Just a step behind today on everything,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson after the 81-60 loss to the Roadrunners. “We’ve got to play together. And you could tell, a step late defensively just made us a step slower offensively.”
The Lakers had difficulties on both ends of the floor as the team shot 34 percent from the field while the opposing Roadrunners finished at 49 percent. For LBCC, a team that has averaged 37 percent from the floor this year, it was the highest scoring game of the season.
Continuing a trend that worries Johnson, the Lakers had slow starts in both halves. The first quarter began with Linn-Benton jumping out to an 11-3 lead. The third quarter followed the same script as the Roadrunners scored the first seven points of the half.
“It’s something that we’re continuously doing,” Johnson said of SWOCC’s slow starts. “Continuously not taking care of the ball, continuously not rebounding well and it’s, unfortunately, leading to some losses that — the game should be closer tonight than it was.”
Linn-Benton improved to 3-3 in NWAC South Region play and 14-5 overall. SWOCC fell to 2-4 and 8-11.
The Lakers attempted to get back in the game, and put together a pair of 6-0 runs in each half, but the Roadrunners were there to answer back in each attempt.
“Sometimes I feel like our learning curve is a dead man’s heartbeat,” said Linn-Benton head coach Jerod Gibson, noting that eight of his 11 players are freshmen. “But over the last three games, offensively we’ve started to grow a little bit.”
The Roadrunners used a steady offensive attack that saw four players in double figures. Elizabeth Chavez finished with 20 points while Marri-Anna Martinez chipped in 17 off the bench. Megan Wagner had 12 points to go with 11 rebounds and Emily Huson recorded 10 points.
Coquille High School graduate Abbey Dieu had four rebounds and two assists, while scoring one point in nine minutes of play for the Roadrunners.
“We’re going to have nights where we aren’t going to be able to score like tonight but we’ve got to play defense where we’re not giving up 80 points to give us a chance to win,” said Johnson. “So we’ve just got to go back to the basics on defense. I think that will help us get it going.”
For SWOCC Kealani Neves led the team in scoring with 21 points. Taylor Morris finished with 13 points and was eight-for-10 from the free throw line. Doing a little of everything for the Lakers in 37 minutes of play was Keiko Aotaki, who had seven points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Next on the schedule for Lakers is Chemeketa at home on Saturday. While SWOCC will take a look at this past result, the team is ready to move forward.
“That’s the beauty of league, there’s a game on Saturday,” said Johnson. “I believe these ladies will work hard. I’ve got to do a harder job of getting them ready so I let the team down tonight.”