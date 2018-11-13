COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College Lakers women’s basketball team is loaded with freshmen.
In some ways, that’s a good thing. They come in hungry, looking to compete and mix it up and continue to play basketball. After a 75-44 win over Laker alumnae on Saturday, the youthful and energetic Lakers are feeling optimistic.
“If we can shoot like we did (today) for three quarters, watch out,” Lakers coach Jeff Johnson said. “What I really liked is how well we shared the ball and played as five out there. I haven’t looked at stats, but I’d be tempted to say 60, 70 percent of our shots were off of assists. That’s the thing, to see the ladies share.”
Of the Lakers’ 14 rostered plays, just two are sophomores. This creates some difficulty in learning each other’s games and personalities, etc.
Jacey Ramelow, though, thinks Saturday was a step toward learning how to play together.
“We have a lot of shooters, but we have a lot of freshmen, so we’re still trying to figure each other out,” Ramelow said. “But once we figure it out, we’ll be hard to beat this season.”
The Lakers will have to find a lot of scoring in the absence of point guard dynamo Jessica Matheson.
The diminutive guard averaged an even 21 points per game as a sophomore last season, good for third in the conference. She also led the league in free throw attempts per game with nearly 10.
If some indications from Saturday are to be believed, SWOCC won’t struggle greatly to fill that scoring hole. Ramelow led the Lakers in scoring with 19 points, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Abby Neff hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
“When we move the ball on offense and share and be unselfish, we are killing it on offense,” Ramelow said.
Long-range jumpers will be a big part of the Lakers’ offense this season, and for good reason.
SWOCC gets 3-pointers from guards and forwards, making guarding the perimeter a potentially difficult task for any opponent.
“We say it all the time, we probably got five, six, seven shooters,” Johnson said. “It’s just gonna be who’s gonna be hot tonight. I think everybody made a 3 (Saturday) who are our shooters.”
Kloie Nye hit a 3, as did Keiko Aotaki, and Kara Nye, and Ramelow and Neff. SWOCC hit 10 3-pointers, suggesting the Lakers’ reliance upon the more valuable shot.
As one of the smaller teams in the NWAC South Region, SWOCC will have to find creative ways to score. The initial plan is to shoot copious amounts of 3s.
“I think you got a couple players that will do what they can do defensively, but will expand from the rim offensively,” Johnson said.
“I like what I saw (Saturday). If we can shoot, it makes the game a whole lot easier. If we share the ball, it makes the game a whole lot easier. But if you can’t make baskets, you’re never gonna win.”
The Lakers open the regular-season this weekend in the three-day Yakima Valley Community College Tournament.