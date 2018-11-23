The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team opened the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational with a 68-59 win over the host team on Friday.
The Lakers outscored the Cougars in every quarter to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Abby Neff scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lakers. Jasey Ramelow had 13 points and Katie Pearce 10.
SWOCC won despite shooting just 28-for-72 overall and 1-for-15 on 3-pointers.
On the plus side, SWOCC had a strong day on the glass. Meghan Holloman had 10 rebounds, Ramelow nine and Madison Bell eight as the Lakers out-rebounded Clackamas 67-53.
“It was a great overall team effort,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We turned it over a lot. They pressed us the whole game. But when we beat their press, we got good, easy looks.
“We did a good job trying to be aggressive against that press.”
CJ Buckely had 18 points and Landy Williams 15 for Clackamas.
“The defense was pretty good,” Johnson said, noting the 19-for-86 shooting (22.1 percent) by Clackamas. “Hopefully we can complete the process tomorrow.”
The Lakers play Mount Hood, another South Region rival, at noon Saturday.
Men
SWOCC’s men fell to host Lower Columbia 94-78 in the opening round of the Red Devil Classic at Kelso, Wash.
SWOCC fell into a 41-28 hole at halftime and couldn’t recover.
“We came out a little timid,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “That’s why these preseason tournaments are good. You’ve got to learn to ride in the vans a little while and get out ready to play.
“The second half, I thought we played them a lot better, a lot more even. Spotting them those points in the first half really hurt us.”
The Lakers shot just 38.6 percent from the floor, though they made 15 of 37 3-pointers (40 percent).
The big differences were at the line, where the Red Devils made 11 more shots (26) than the Lakers attempted (15) and on the boards, where Lower Columbia had a 49-33 advantage.
“They were a little more physical,” Hoppe said. “That is just getting used to this level. Even though we had a couple of games last weekend, this game was a lot more physical. That’s where the learning curve comes into play.”
Moses Miller made four of SWOCC’s 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 15 points in the loss. Jake Gomez had 11, Anel Alagic 10 and Aaron Sanchez and Carson Washburn nine points each.
Seven different SWOCC players made at least one 3-pointer in the game.
“A lot of guys got minutes and got experience,” Hoppe said. “That’s what this time of year is about.”
Martis Johnson had a team-best 12 points for Lower Columbia. Bricin Ford had 12 rebounds and Dwayne Stewart 10 — no SWOCC player had more than five.
The Lakers play Olympic on Saturday, needing a win to reach the final day of the tournament.