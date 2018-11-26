The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team finished its run at the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational with a 64-56 win over Olympic.
The Lakers had their second straight strong second half and turned it into a win Sunday after coming up short against Mount Hood on Saturday. SWOCC outscored Olympic 41-28 in the third and fourth quarters.
SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said he loves his team’s fight. His only concern was how the Lakers started in a big deficit again.
“We came out like we were just awake again,” he said. “It just didn’t look like we were ready to play.
“I’ve got to get this team going off the tip and playing four full quarters. If we can do that, I like our chances even more.”
Once the team got going, he was thrilled with its effort.
“It was good team basketball once again,” he said. “They’re willing to make each other better.”
Jasey Ramelow had 17 points and a team-best eight rebounds for the Lakers. Jessica Petersen had 13 points, Meghan Holloman 11 and Abby Neff 10 in the win. Holloman also had six rebounds and six assists.
The Lakers won it at the free throw line, making 26 of 31 foul shots (83.9 percent) to overcome 30-percent shooting from the floor. Holloman was a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe and Petersen went 7-for-8. Ramelow made all five of her free throws.
SWOCC also had a 45-38 rebounding advantage.
Natalee Gordon had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Olympic.
On Saturday, SWOCC outscored Mount Hood 35-21 in the second half, but wasn’t able to make up a deficit in a 63-59 loss.
The largest deficit was 25 points early in the second half and the Lakers got within three in the final minute.
“I loved the attitude and the effort they put forth, especially in the last 17 minutes,” Johnson said. “(Mount Hood) shot really well in the first half. We shot OK in the second half and really played better defense. That’s how we got back into it.”
Ramelow was the only Laker in double figures, finishing with 19 points. Petersen scored nine and Keiko Aotaki eight in the loss. Neff had a team-best nine rebounds.
Courtney Jackson had 16 points and three teammates also finished in double figures for the Saints.
After two straight weekend tournaments, the Lakers have this weekend off before heading to the Everett Tournament on Dec. 7-9. The Lakers host their own crossover tournament Dec. 14-16.
Men
SWOCC’s men had an abbreviated stay in the Red Devil Classic at Longview, Wash., losing to Olympic 86-73 in an elimination game Saturday. With a win, they would have gotten a third game Sunday.
“Obviously a little down form the trip, but there’s a lot of things we get to learn from,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “And it was great competition this week.
“We really got to learn how fast the game is, how tough the defense is, how tough the rebounding is. We can take it and turn it into a positive. Really, November is about getting better.”
Anel Alagic had 19 points to lead the Lakers in the loss. Keenan Reynolds had 14 points and nine rebounds and Moses Miller had 11 points and nine assists.
The Lakers attempted just nine free throws, while Olympic went 13-for-24 from the stripe. Five Olympic players scored in double figures, led by Izaiah Clark’s 16 points.
“They beat us on the boards, something to focus on this week,” Hoppe said. “We turned the ball over a little too much.
“These are correctable things.”
SWOCC heads to California this weekend for the annual Tregs Classic, facing College of the Redwoods on Friday and Shasta College on Saturday.