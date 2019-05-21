The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s golf team shot the best round of the day Monday, but wasn’t able to overcome a first-round deficit, finishing second in the NWAC Championships at the Home Course in Dupont, Wash.
The Lakers shot a team score of 19-over on Tuesday, a five-shot improvement from the opening round, but came up six shorts of Columbia Basin in the final standings.
SWOCC was led by Sarah Skokan, who shot the best individual round Monday, a 2-over 74, and finished three shots behind medalist Breanna Watts of Columbia Basin with a two-round total of 11-over.
Avery Gill was seventh at 15-over, Katie Bogert tied for eighth at 17-over and Avry Hansen tied for 18th at 26-over.
Amanda Kastning was 32nd with a two-day total of 37-over.
SWOCC’s men finished sixth in the tournament, at 39-over. North Idaho ran away with the team crown, winning by 14 strokes after shooting a sizzling 10-under as a team Monday for a two-day total of 7-under.
North Idaho’s Braxton Stewart took medalist honors with a two-day total of 4-under after shooting a 68 on Monday.
Brent Spencer tied for 18th for SWOCC at 7-over after shooting a 75 Monday. He finished one shot in front of his brother Casey, who also had a 75. Casey Cameron finished in a tie for 26th at 11-over, Camden Chose tied for 32nd at 15-over, Kristopher Wood was 34th at 16-over and Coby Hess tied for 35th at 17-over.
Track & Field
Bryan Terry won the discus and finished second in the hammer throw to highlight the efforts for SWOCC’s track team on the opening day of the NWAC championships at Mount Hood Community College on Monday.
Terry won the discus with a throw of 146 feet, beating Brandon Anderton of Spokane by nearly four feet.
The Lakers had two other placers and almost a third in the event. Cole George was fifth (133-2) and Jeremy Albertson seventh (127-2). Rey Negrete placed ninth (118-7).
Terry almost won the hammer as well. His throw of 156 feet, 11 inches, placed him just behind Joe Kirk-Woodbury of Olympic College, who won with a throw of 157-4.
The Lakers almost had another placer, but Negrete placed ninth with an effort of 119-9.
Maria Medina placed fourth for the Lakers in the long jump, with a leap of 16-8 ¾.
SWOCC’s Aayzia Dumas had the top qualifying time in the 400 meters, finishing in 59.63 to take the top seed into Tuesday’s finals. She also reached the final in the 200 meters, qualifying sixth in 26.10.
Kawika Fernandez qualified seventh in the men’s 400 in 52.20.
Christian Ambrogio and George just missed the final in the 400 hurdles, finishing ninth and 10th in 58.78 and 58.80, respectively.
George had given the Lakers three points before Monday ever started by placing sixth in the decathlon.
He won the discus and finished third in both the 400 and 1,500 in that event.