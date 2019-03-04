The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team finished the season on a strong note, beating visiting Clark 60-41 on Saturday for their third straight victory.
“I’m just really proud of the ladies,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “They keep battling, keep fighting, keep being coachable, keep playing for each other.
“Not too many teams can get to say they ended the season on a three-game winning streak. That’s confidence for those freshmen coming back as a sophomores.”
The game was close for the first quarter before the Lakers built a big lead they maintained throughout.
Jasey Ramelow had 23 points and Madi Bell, the lone sophomore for the Lakers, scored 10. Abby Neff added nine points.
“I was happy we were able to send Madi Bell out with a win,” Johnson said, also recognizing Lakota Robinson, who was injured and unable to play as a sophomore this season, but was also a big part of the program.
“I hope the biggest thing we get out of the season is the friendships,” Johnson said.
The Lakers finished 5-11 in league play and 10-17 overall.
SWOCC’s men suffered a close loss to the Penguins, falling 82-81.
Sophomores Moses Miller and Carson Washburn both had big final games for the Lakers, scoring 32 and 16 points, respectively. Keenan Reynolds added 15.
Parker Gaddis had 36 points for Clark and Matt Garrison, Sethon Moore and Sam Scarpelli had 11 each.
Even though the Lakers won just one game in the NWAC South Region, SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said the Lakers battled to the end, having a shot to win Saturday’s game in the final seconds that was just off the mark.
“There’s something to be said about these guys,” Hoppe said. “They are really good teammates. They kept working hard for each other all year long. There’s a lot of good qualities and a lot of character about his team.
“I’m proud of this group and really enjoyed being around them and seeing them grow.”
SWOCC finished 1-15 in league play and 6-22 overall.
Baseball
The SWOCC baseball team split its four games against visiting Blue Mountain over the weekend as the two squads enjoyed beautiful weather following the recent rains.
On Saturday, the Lakers won the opener 4-3.
Sid Walker had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Lakers. Jack Hulce, Payton Mills and Ryan Merino each hit doubles.
The Lakers got the go-ahead run in the eighth, when Hulce doubled and Jordan Crawford hit an RBI single.
The Lakers got solid pitching. Ryan Driscoll had five strikeouts while pitching five innings. Abraham Rheinschmidt picked up the win with three innings of relief. Javier Jauregui picked up the save by pitching the ninth.
Blue Mountain took advantage of SWOCC miscues in a 14-6 win in the nightcap. SWOCC’s pitchers issued 16 walks and the defense committed five errors.
The Lakers actually out-hit the Timberwolves 7-5 in the loss.
On Sunday, the Lakers won the opener 10-6 as Brady Joslyn went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs. Marco Robinson and Merino each added two hits.
The Lakers pounded out 12 hits in the win. Jonah Hurney picked up the win in his first college start on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out five. Cody Tompkins pitched four innings of relief, recording seven strikeouts and giving up just one hit.
Blue Mountain won the second game 11-1, scoring all their runs in the fourth and fifth inning when SWOCC’s pitchers struggled with their location.
Tua Ward, a transfer from BYU, picked up the loss in his first college start. He was strong the first three innings, with five strikeouts, but lost his command of his pitches in the fourth as Blue Mountain started its scoring spree.