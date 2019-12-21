The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team came up short against Treasure Valley 82-61 in their final game at Linn-Benton crossover Saturday, but head into NWAC South Region play with momentum after a strong finish to the preseason.
“I’m proud that we were 5-2 over the last seven games,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said.
The Lakers had several players limited by injury and gave the bulk of the minutes to six players over the past three weeks and Johnson hopes others will heal up by the time the league season starts.
Taylor Morris had 26 points, including hitting all 17 of her free throws, in Saturday’s game. Jasey Ramelow added eight points and Meghan Holloman had nine rebounds and four assists and was named to the all-tournament team.
Keiko Aotoki had four rebounds and six assists.
“The big thing is we just got killed on the boards,” Johnson said. “We’ve been telling this team over and over again, if we rebound we will be successful and if we don’t rebound, we will struggle.”
Lillie Smith had 18 points for Treasure Valley.
SWOCC finished the preseason 7-7. The Lakers hope to break into the upper echelon of the South Region, which features four teams with one or zero losses: Umpqua (10-0), Clackamas (10-1), Lane (9-1) and Linn-Benton (9-1).
The Lakers open League play Jan. 4 at Mount Hood and host Clark on Jan. 11.