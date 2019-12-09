The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team reached the title game in the Everett Tournament before falling to Lower Columbia 79-73 in overtime in the championship game.
SWOCC’s weekend, which included two earlier wins, was successful despite being without several players because of injury or illness.
“It was just a hard-fought effort by the ladies with limited players this tournament,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “I’m just proud of how they battled each game and gave us a chance at the end of every game to win it. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The Lakers came from behind in the fourth quarter to force overtime, outscoring Lower Columbia 19-11. Johnson said the Lakers had two potential game-winning shots canceled out by offensive fouls.
The Red Devils had a 14-8 advantage in the extra session.
The Lakers shot just 33 percent from the floor overall and 2-for-23 from 3-point range and also were outrebounded 58-45, but still pushed the Red Devils to the end.
“I wish we had shot it a little better,” Johnson said. “Normally, we won’t shoot it that bad.”
Taylor Morris had 23 points and four SWOCC teammates also scored in double figures in a balanced effort as the Lakers played six players for almost the entire game (two players had one minute each).
Jasey Ramelow had 14 points, Kealani Neves had 13, Kayla Navy scored 10 and Meghan Holloman had 10 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four blocks.
Neves and Morris both were named to the all-tournament team.
Madison Mosier scored 24 points for Lower Columbia.
The Lakers reached the championship game by beating host Everett 79-73.
SWOCC trailed 11-3 early, but caught up and led most of the rest of the game.
Neves had 22 points, Morris added 20 points, Keiko Aotaki 11 and Ramelow 10 in the win. Navy and Holloman both scored eight points and Holloman also had 10 rebounds.
“We got huge 3-point buckets by Keiko and Jasey to extend our lead and we went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as they were trying to extend the game,” Johnson said. ‘We were just making all the right plays at the right time.”
Kelsey Mellick had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans.
Johnson said the weekend’s effort was good, especially considering the team’s injuries.
“They are playing hard for each other and learning to be successful by playing together,” he said.
Men
For the second straight day at the Coach Treggs Classic, SWOCC’s men couldn’t hold a halftime lead and suffered a close loss, this time 91-89 to College of the Redwoods.
Drew Gillett hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Corsairs to the win.
“Buzzer beaters are always hard,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
And though the Lakers lost both games at the tournament, the coach was pleased with their effort.
“We played much better this weekend and it’s just frustrating that we are coming home with two losses,” Hoppe said. “We were really competing today.”
Jael Vaughn had 29 points to lead the Lakers.
“Jael had a great game for us,” Hoppe said. “He was controlling the tempo.”
Anel Alegic had 11 for SWOCC, all in the first half, and Ryan Bell added 10, eight coming after halftime.
SWOCC led 54-43 at the break, but couldn’t hold on.
Donald Willis and Thomas Nelson both scored 23 points and Gillette had 22 for the Corsairs.
“We’re heading home knowing we got a lot better this weekend,” Hoppe said. “That gives us a lot of optimism.
“It’s still early. These guys are learning how to battle and learning how to compete and play hard. We know we got better. We played two really good teams this weekend.”
The men visit Centralia on Saturday.
SWOCC’s men and women then play their only preseason home game Sunday, when the Lakers host Pacific, with the men at 3 p.m. followed by the women at 5.