COOS BAY — It was just about the perfect way to head into the Christmas break.
The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team’s defense clamped down on the struggling Pierce Raiders, finishing its nonleague season and its home crossover tournament with a runaway 76-41 win at Speasl Court on Sunday.
“From the weekend, we’ve been pushing them to play 40 minutes, 40 total minutes,” Lakers coach Jeff Johnson said. “We’re getting closer to playing 40 minutes for the whole game.”
The Lakers (5-6) got double-figure scoring from Madison Bell (18 points), Meghan Holloman (16), Katie Pearce (12 off the bench) and Jessica Peterson (10).
But Holloman was the engine.
The Kuna, Idaho, native grabbed six rebounds, dished out seven assists and nabbed seven steals as SWOCC managed to overcome 12 second-quarter turnovers with big third and fourth quarters, propelling the Lakers to their largest win of the season.
Holloman, the Lakers’ point guard, handles much of the offense in terms of initiation. Holloman also played the most minutes of any Laker (33) and had more than half of SWOCC’s 13 assists.
“It’s like having a coach out there,” Johnson said. “She’s asking me questions on top of what I’m thinking. She pushes me that way as a coach. She expects me to have the questions and sometimes I go, ‘You’re smart enough to know the answer.’ It’s really having another coach on the court. She’s great at communicating to her teammates what’s expected and does it in a leadership style.”
The win concludes a weekend in which SWOCC went 2-1 with an overtime win over Whatcom, a narrow loss to Treasure Valley and Sunday’s victory in which the Lakers defense forced 25 turnovers with 11 steals.
“We really wanted to protect this house,” Holloman said. “I think we did that this weekend. It sends us off into break the right way,”
SWOCC used a 9-4 run to close the first quarter, taking a 21-9 lead after the initial period.
But SWOCC let Pierce hang around in the second quarter with the aforementioned turnovers, still holding a rather significant lead but not pulling away.
It wasn’t until the third quarter, when SWOCC opened on a 10-0 run, that the lead got to unfailing levels.
Bell, Jasey Ramelow, Abby Neff, Pearce and Holloman all scored on the run, which prompted Pierce to take a 30-second timeout with 7:09 on the clock in the penultimate period.
SWOCC bookended its defensive effort with nine-point quarters by Pierce. The Raiders scored five straight in the fourth quarter, matching their biggest run of the afternoon which came at the end of the second quarter. Kaelin Williams-Kennedy had 14 points to lead Pierce.
“We kind of struggled defensively, yesterday and the day before,” Holloman said, referencing Friday and Saturday’s contests, “I think that we really came together as a team today instead of playing individually.”
The win sends SWOCC into NWAC play just a game under .500, but the South Region is again one of the tougher divisions in the conference, with Umpqua (8-0), Lane (9-1) and Mt. Hood (9-4) leading after the preseason.
“The South is gonna be hard,” Johnson said. “It hasn’t changed and it won’t change. We gotta be ready for Mt. Hood and try to steal one on the road.”
SWOCC doesn’t play until after the new year when it visits Mt. Hood on January 2 for a 2 p.m. tip.
WHATCOM 91, TREASURE VALLEY 73: The Orcas fell behind 32-16 through one quarter and then stormed back for the win. Allison Hadaway had 29 points and Elisa Kooiman had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Paige Vorwaller had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Chukars.
Whatcom, Treaasure Valley and SWOCC all finished the weekend 2-1.
SATURDAY
TREASURE VALLEY 80, SWOCC 75: The teams entered the fourth quarter tied but the Chukars outscored SWOCC 24-19 in the fourth.
Jasey Ramelow had 16 points in the loss. Jessica Petersen had 13, Katie Pierce 12 and Meghan Holloman 11. Holloman also had nine assists.
Lillian Kelley had 19 points for Treasure Valley.
Whatcom 105, Pierce 66: All five Whatcom starters finished in double figures, led by Samantha Hruby’s 24 points. Gabrielle Edison had 18, Allison Hadaway 16, Elisa Kooiman 13 and Carmelita Rodriguez 12.
Ruby Daube had 13 points for Pierce.