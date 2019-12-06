The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team used a strong effort for the first three quarters to beat Spokane 63-58 on Friday night in the opening round of the Everett tournament.
Despite being limited to eight players because of illnesses and injuries, the Lakers built a 47-34 lead through three quarters before holding off the Sasquatch in the final minutes.
“It was just a great team effort,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We didn’t shoot it extremely well, but we played pretty good defense and made enough plays at the end to win the game.”
Spokane cut the lead to three in the final seconds, but Taylor Morris hit a pair of free throws to put the game away for the Lakers.
Morris led the Lakers with 20 points and Kealani Neves had 18. Kayla Navy scored eight off the bench and Meghan Holloman had a team-high nine rebounds.
The Lakers built the lead by outscoring the Sasquatch in each of the first three quarters, while pressuring Spokane into 35-percent shooting and 22 turnovers.
“We got in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, so we couldn’t play as aggressive as we’d like,” Johnson said of Spokane’s comeback.
Faith Adams scored a game-high 27 for Spokane.
The Lakers face host Everett in the semifinals Saturday night. The Trojans beat Green River 70-33 on Friday.
Men
You have free articles remaining.
SWOCC couldn’t maintain a halftime lead and fell to Mendocino College 97-92 on the opening day of the Coach Treggs Classic at Eureka, Calif., on Friday.
The Lakers led 52-44 at the half, but Mendocino came back for the win.
“We did build a nice little lead at half and got it to 12 in the second half,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We were sharing the ball. We were playing with good pace. And then we went for a little stretch where the offense went stagnant or something.”
Mendocino caught up and then the teams went back and forth until the Eagles ultimately won.
“It was a really good game,” Hoppe said.
Mack Tarver Jr. had 27 points and four 3-pointers, Terryn Mosley 24 points and Jael Vaughn 17 for the Lakers in the loss.
Alex Rojas had 28 points and Lesown Hallums Jr. 21 for Mendocino.
“They were kind of hard to stop,” Hoppe said of the Eagles’ two scorers.
“All in all, it was another great learning experience for us. It doesn’t get any easier. We face a really good Redwoods team tomorrow. They are a team of just a whole bunch of shooters. We need to be able to guard a team that passes and cuts and shoots it really well and be ready for that.”