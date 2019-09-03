The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team picked up another victory Tuesday night, beating host Pacific University’s junior varsity squad 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16.
The Lakers improved to 9-3 on the season and have one more tuneup match before opening NWAC South Region play.
SWOCC will host College of the Redwoods on Monday at noon and then hosts Rogue, a first-year program, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Then it’s off to Centralia, Wash., for a crossover tournament before the Lakers get into the bulk of the league season.
In Tuesday’s match, Amanda Clark had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Lakers and Sydney College had 20 assists and eight digs. Shay Zener had 19 digs and Akayla Young had five solo blocks.