The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team had a strong open to the season, winning four of its six matches in the NWAC showcase.
The Lakers beat Tacoma and Big Bend and lost to Treasure Valley and Blue Mountain on the opening day of the two-day event. The following day, SWOCC beat Green River and Everett.
Against Tacoma, the Lakers won 25-17, 26-24. Brooke Fisher and Lauryn Wetzel had seven kills each and Royal Beyer and Andria Santoyo added five and four, respectively. Baley VanWormer had 24 assists and Madeline Trippett had 10 digs and Shaylynn Zener five.
The Lakers topped Big Bend 25-15, 25-17. Andria Santoyo had a team-best eight kills and Hannah White six. Trippett had 13 digs and Alexus Paglinawan 10. VanWormer had 19 assists.
Treasure Valley beat SWOCC 26-24, 25-22. Santoyo had eight kills and 14 digs. VanWormer had 15 assists and 10 digs.
Blue Mountain topped the Lakers 25-11, 25-11. Brooke Aldrich had eight digs to lead the team.
SWOCC beat Green River 25-8, 25-16. Beyer had six kills in just eight attempts. Santoyo had five kills and Fisher four. VanWormer had 14 assists. Paglinawan and Santoyo had eight digs and Trippett seven. Trippett also had six aces.
The Lakers finished the week with a 25-9, 25-14 win over Everett. Santoyo had 10 kills, VanWormer 16 assists and Paglinawan 10 digs.
SWOCC next begins its annual trip following the holiday weekend. The Lakers will play Feather River on Sept. 4 and College of the Siskiyous and Shasta on Sept. 5 in California. SWOCC will then head east to play Salt Lake Community College and Snow College on Sept. 7, and then north to face Southern Idaho and Northwest College on Sept. 8.
The Lakers open NWAC South Region play at Mount Hood on Sept. 21.