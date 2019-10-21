The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team lost a bunch of close sets on the road over the weekend, ultimately falling at Clark and at Mount Hood in NWAC South Region play.
Clark edged the Lakers in three close sets on Friday, 25-21, 30-28, 25-22. Tayler Parks had 10 kills for the Lakers and Andria Santoyo added eight. Jade Flitton had eight aces, Shay Zener had 22 digs and Sydney Colledge had 19 assists.
On Saturday, Mount Hood beat the Lakers 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.
Amanda Clark had 12 kills, Parks 10 and Santoyo eight against the Saints. Colledge had 25 assists and Natalie Sale 12. Zener had 23 digs.
SWOCC fell to 2-8 in South Region play and are home this weekend against Chemeketa on Friday and Clackamas on Saturday.
Women’s Soccer
SWOCC fell in its home finale to South Region leading Clark on Saturday, with the Penguins scoring three goals in each half for a 6-0 victory over the Lakers.
Kayla Sills had a goal in each half and Hannah Eakins, Natalie Paul, Whitney Wortham and Allyson Findlay also scored for the Penguins. Eakins had two assists.
The Lakers were tough on defense aside from a 10-minute stretch bridging the two halves when Clark scored four of its six goals — from the 41:44 mark in the first half to the 50:56 mark in the second.
SWOCC, which is 0-9-1 in league play finishes the season with matches Wednesday at Clackamas and Saturday at Chemeketa.
Clark improved to 10-0-1.