It was a difficult yet hopefully learning-filled trip to California, Idaho and Utah last week for the Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team.
In a week-long jaunt through neighboring states, the Lakers met some of the best two-year volleyball teams in the country, facing the College of Southern Idaho, Feather River and others.
“Hopefully they’ll take that experience from playing against tough girls,” Lakers coach Michael Edmond said, “They’ll learn from that and get back to playing girls in the NWAC they won’t feel overwhelmed and they’ll have a lot of confidence that they can compete with the teams in our region and in our conference.”
The Lakers opened the week with a loss to Feather River, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21 last Wednesday.
Andria Santoyo had six kills and Hannah White had four. Alexius Paglinawan had seven assists and Sydney Colledge had six. Paglinawan also had 10 digs.
Santoyo has brought stability and confidence to the team's offense. A talented and athletic outside hitter from Fresno, Santoyo has become the main offensive force, her teammates knowing they can go to her for a kill if they need one.
“She’s a strong person on the court in terms of personality and helps bring a lot of trust, stability I should say,” Edmond said.
The following day, Southwestern beat College of the Siskiyous 25-23, 26-24, 26-28, 25-13. Santoyo had 17 kills and Brooke Fisher added 11 in the win. Colledge had 21 assists and Paglinawan had 17. Madeline Trippett had 16 digs and Santoyo 14.
The Lakers also beat Shasta, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18. White had 13 kills, Santoyo 11 and Fisher and Devonee Ott-Parker eight each. Paglinawan had 22 assists and Trippett had 21 digs.
Colledge is recovering from an injury that kept her out most of the immediate run up to the season and has had to play catch up once the season began in earnest. Paglinawan, from Hilo, Hawaii, has been versatile, playing setter and libero and outside hitter, balancing the Lakers offense away from Santoyo.
“She’s a little bit undersized, but at the same time she plays really big and is a really smart player and has a great arm swing,” Edmond said of Paglinawan.
On Friday, the Lakers were swept by Salt Lake Community College and Snow College.
Salt Lake beat the Lakers 25-13, 25-11, 25-19. Fisher had a team-best six kills. Colledge had 12 assists.
The Lakers fell to Snow College 25-9, 25-17, 25-19. Shaylynn Zener had 14 digs and Colledge 14 assists. Lauryn Wetzel, Fisher and White each had four kills.
On Saturday, national No. 3 Southern Idaho swept the Lakers 25-20, 25-9, 25-19. Paglinawan had eight kills, Colledge 14 assists and Santoyo and Zener a combined 27 digs.
Northwest College edged the Lakers 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23. Fisher had 14 kills and Wetzel and Santoyo had nine each. Colledge had 30 assists. Zener had 29 digs, Paglinawan 20 and Colledge 18.
Edmond brought up the Nothwest College match in which six total points determined the outcome.
“One of the takeaways is that the girls through playing different teams and in different rotations have seen that consistency is key,” Edmond said. “And that every point matters.”
The Lakers fared well in the opening NWAC Showcase, when they competed against teams from other regions. The South Region typically is one of the best in NWAC.
SWOCC starts the South Region season on Sept. 21 with a trip to Mount Hood and visits Clark the next day.
SOCCER
The SWOCC women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Rogue on Wednesday.
The Ospreys got a goal by Logan Billy in the 14th minute, but the Lakers got the equalizer by Sahara Iverson in the 58th minute.
The Lakers are 0-1-1 in South Region play heading into Saturday's home match against Lane. The women play at noon, followed by the men.