The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team got the season off to a good start with five wins in six matches in the NWAC Showcase at Springfield over the weekend.
The day before the event, SWOCC dropped a 3-1 match to New Hope. Jade Flitton had seven kills and Royal Beyer and Amanda Clark six each in the loss. Natalie Sale had 18 assists and Sydney Colledge added 15. Shay Zener had 19 digs.
On Saturday, the Lakers swept Everett, College of the Redwoods, Big Bend and Wenatchee Valley.
On Sunday, the Lakers edged Columbia Basin 2- and fell to Rogue 2-0.
Specific match scores and statistics were not available.
The Lakers are off on an annual trip to California this week for three matches and team bonding.
The Lakers beat College of the Siskiyous 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 on Tuesday to improve to 6-2 on the year.
Andria Santoyo had 15 kills, Colledge had 25 assists and Zener had 21 digs in the win.
SWOCC hosts Pacific’s junior varsity team Sunday and the league opener will be at home on Sept. 11 against Rogue, which had a great program debut in Springfield.
Rogue, a new team this year, went a perfect 6-0 while Mount Hood and the Lakers won five matches and Umpqua, Clackamas and Clark won four in a typical strong showing by the South Region.
Soccer
The SWOCC teams also took part in an NWAC showcase, the annual friendlies, last week, though the men and women didn’t come home with any wins.
SWOCC’s men fell to Walla Walla 4-3 on Thursday, rebounding from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in a five-minute stretch late in the match before giving up the winning goal in the 86th minute.
Alieu Diaw scored two of the goals and Ivan Jimenez had the other for the Lakers. Joe Montero and Alejandro Garcia both had assists.
On Friday, the Lakers fell to Highline 2-1.
Jimenez gave SWOCC the lead with a goal in the 46th minute, but Highline got goals by Guillermo Llamas in the 76th and 79th minute to edge the Lakers.
The SWOCC women fell to Columbia Basin 6-0 on the opening day of the event. The Lakers trailed 2-0 at halftime and then gave up four goals in the final 25 minutes.
On Friday, Pierce beat the Lakers 2-0, getting both goals in the first half.
SWOCC’s men visit Everett on Saturday.
The women open league play on Sept. 11 as part of a doubleheader with the men against Portland in Eugene.