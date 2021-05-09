The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team had a couple of four-set losses to Chemeketa last week as they dealt with COVID-19 protocol involving a few players for the first time.
In the loss in Salem, Akayla Young had 11 kills and two blocks and Claire Maghan had eight kills and five blocks.
“We had different lineups due to COVID protocols with a few players, but the setters stepped up and distributed the ball well,” SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said.
In Saturday’s match, Tayler Parks had 12 kills and eight digs and Halen Riness had 29 assists and four blocks. Cianna Jorgenson had five blocks and four kills, Amanda Clark had 24 digs with two aces and Young had six kills and four blocks.
The Lakers hadn’t played a match in nearly three weeks before the first match at Chemeketa.
BASKETBALL
SWOCC’s men lost a pair of close games to Chemeketa, falling at home 83-79 and then on the road 87-82.
In the home loss, Kareem Rowe had 21 points, De’Shawn Keperling and Tige Voorhees 16 each and Dacian Spotted Elk 10.
SOFTBALL
SWOCC’s women edged Clackamas 10-9 and 6-4 in a doubleheader last Tuesday.
Brittany Bye, Samantha Mansfield and McKenna Marshall had doubles in the 6-4 win and Bye and Mansfield each drove in two runs. Alyssa Smokey and Rheanna Russo scored two runs each.
The Lakers are 14-2 in league play.
BASEBALL
The Lakers split a doubleheader with visiting Lane last Wednesday, winning 7-6 and losing 12-6.
SWOCC scored three in the eighth and three in the ninth to rally for a win in their victory. Chandler Stocking had two hits and four RBIs and Noah Sumibcay had a run and two RBIs.
Micah Del Rio had two hits and two runs, Stocking scored two runs and Jerin Po’opa’a’Adaro had a hit and two RBIs.