The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team picked up a nonleague win at home Tuesday, beating New Hope College of Eugene 25-19, 26-24, 25-15.
Andria Santoyo had 10 kills to lead the Lakers and Amanda Clark and Tayler Parks added eight each. Jade Flitton and Akayla Young each had five kills.
Sydney Colledge had 23 assists and Natalie Sale seven as SWOCC improved to 14-11 on the season.
Shay Zener led the defense with 21 digs and Clark had 14.
The Lakers are on the road for their next three matches, all in NWAC South Region play.
They visit Umpqua in Roseburg on Saturday and then Clark in Vancouver and Mount Hood in Gresham next weekend.