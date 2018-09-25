The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team swept visiting College of the Redwoods on Monday night in the first of two nonleague home matches this week.
The 25-15, 25-8, 25-16 victory was a good bounce-back effort for the Lakers after they lost both their weekend matches on the road to open league play.
The Lakers were able to use 14 players in the match, which led to offensive statistics being shared among many players — 11 teammates had at least one kill.
Brooke Fisher and Andria Santoyo had six kills each to lead the Lakers and Baley VanWormer added four kills.
Sydney Colledge had 20 assists, Santoyo had seven aces and Alexus Paglinawan and Hannah White added four. Santoyo and Madeline Trippett both had six digs.
The Lakers improved to 10-12 on the season heading into Wednesday’s match against New Hope of Eugene. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.