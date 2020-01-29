COOS BAY — Sydney Colledge made her way west from Utah to Southwestern Oregon Community College for her first two years as a college volleyball player.
Now she is headed to the South.
Colledge signed a letter of intent Tuesday to join the team at Blue Mountain College in northern Mississippi.
“I’m sad to be leaving here, but I’m excited for something new,” Colledge said. “I’m excited to go to the South. Everyone said it’s super, super fun and the people are nice.”
Colledge, who has been a setter throughout her volleyball career, has been a leader for the Lakers during her two seasons at SWOCC.
“She’s amazing,” SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said. “On the court and off the court, she’s a great person to be around.”
Following her sophomore season, she also had a chance to play in the NWAC all-star match.
“She is one of those players always looking to get better, very coachable,” Willett said.
Colledge had several options for four-year schools, but settled on the private NAIA school in Mississippi, which will be entering just its second season as a program this coming fall. The Toppers reached the NAIA national tournament in their first season.
“I was really attracted to it,” Colledge said of the program.
She likes the no-nonsense approach of the team’s coach and the emphasis on hard work, including in the weight room.
She’s loved the structure of Willett’s program at SWOCC.
But Colledge has liked just about everything about her time in Coos Bay.
“I’ve made some very good friends and teammates,” she said, adding that she also likes the beautiful environment of the South Coast, much different than the mountains and desert of Utah.
“Oregon is beautiful,” she said.
And she has enjoyed the educational aspects of SWOCC.
“The professors are super good,” she said. “You get all the attention you need.”
Colledge has a lot of school still ahead of her, which is why she hasn’t decided specifically what she will study at Blue Mountain. She plans to go to medical school after she earns her undergraduate degree.
She also looks forward to continue playing her favorite position.
“I’m like the quarterback of the team,” she said. “I get to run the offense.”
Willett said she has been very good in that role at SWOCC.
“She was definitely an overall leader,” Willett said. “As a coach, you want to move your players forward (to four-year schools). For her to be the first from this class is great.”
Willett hopes a few of the other sophomores also will sign with four-year schools.