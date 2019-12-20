The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team finished its run at the Clackamas crossover tournament with two wins, including an overtime thriller against Lower Columbia on Friday.
The Lakers beat the Red Devils 105-102 to avenge an earlier loss.
“What a great way to end the preseason,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said, adding that the Lakers now get a well-deserved break after improving to 5-6 overall.
SWOCC led by six at halftime, but Lower Columbia rallied to force the extra session, where the Lakers outscored the Red Devils 17-14.
Jael Vaughn had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and hit the final basket and two free throws to put the Lakers ahead and give them the final margin in the win.
Ryan Bell had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Terryn Mosley scored 24 points and Ike Richards had 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
The Lakers were clutch all game from the line, finishing 20-for-22 on free throws.
“Just an incredible game,” Hoppe said.
“The last few games, we’ve really seen a lot of growth, both on the defensive end, with our intensity and talk, and offensively, just with our willingness to make the extra pass and finish through contact and make plays at the basket.
“That growth from the start of the season is nice to see.”
Samaad Hector had 34 points and 24 rebounds for Lower Columbia.
“They outrebounded us as a team, and they had to earn every one of them,” Hoppe said. “We had great intensity on defense and were blocking them out.”
On Thursday, SWOCC beat Blue Mountain 99-64 to bounce back from a loss on the opening day of the three-day crossover.
The Lakers built a 51-33 halftime lead over the Timberwolves and kept adding to it.
“It started with really good defensive intensity in the first half and it led to hot shooting,” Hoppe said. “In the first half, we were able to build that nice lead by shooting 55 percent and 53 percent for 3s.”
Anel Alagic had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, off the bench to lead the Lakers. Mack Tarver Jr. had 17, Bell 13, Mosley 12 and Vaughn 11 for SWOCC, which shot 50 percent for the game and didn’t have a player go over 23 minutes in the contest. Javon Moore grabbed nine rebounds and in all, 11 different players scored for the Lakers.
Craig Mueller had 14 for the Timberwolves.
You have free articles remaining.
Women
SWOCC won its first two games in the Linn-Benton crossover, including using a big fourth period to beat Columbia Basin 61-50 on Friday.
After the Lakers were outscored 22-7 in the third period, they outscored Columbia Basin 21-7 in the fourth to win.
“It was just a great win,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We found a way to put it together in the fourth quarter.”
Meghan Hollomon had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Taylor Morris added 15 points and nine rebounds in the win for the Lakers. Jasey Ramelow had nine points and seven assists.
Ali Martineau had 17 points and Sami Sanders had 14 rebounds for Columbia Basin.
The Lakers didn’t do much right in the third period, including most of their turnovers in the game, Johnson said.
They turned the game around with a 12-0 run in the fourth.
“In the fourth quarter, we just battled our way through. We were able to close out the game.”
On Thursday, SWOCC opened the crossover with an 83-54 win over Olympic.
Kealani Neves hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Lakers.
Kayla Navy added 15, Ramelow 13 and Morris 12 (with six assists). Holloman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“It was just a really good team effort overall,” Johnson said.
Aside from the second period, when Olympic outscored the Lakers, SWOCC dominated.
“We had a sluggish second quarter there,” Johnson said. “I challenged the ladies to bring it in the third and fourth quarter defensively and with rebounding. We did a good job on that.”
The Lakers also shared the ball better and took care of it better after halftime. They had six turnovers in the first half and two in the second half. They gave up six offensive rebounds in the second quarter and eight total rebounds in the second half.
The Lakers finish the run at the tournament with a game against Treasure Valley on Saturday.