The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss in its first game at the Clackamas crossover tournament to beat Blue Mountain 99-64 on Thursday.
The Lakers built a 51-33 halftime lead over the Timberwolves and kept adding to it.
“It started with really good defensive intensity in the first half and it led to hot shooting,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “In the first half, we were able to build that nice lead by shooting 55 percent and 53 percent for 3s.”
Anel Alagic had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, off the bench to lead the Lakers. Mack Tarver Jr. had 17, Ryan Bell 13, Terryn Mosley 12 and Jael Vaughn 11 for SWOCC, which shot 50 percent for the game and didn’t have a player go over 23 minutes in the contest. Javon Moore grabbed nine rebounds and in all, 11 different players scored for the Lakers, who improved to 4-6.
Craig Mueller had 14 for the Timberwolves (4-8).
“It was nice to have the guys come out with that type of energy after a hard-fought game last night and have good intensity,” Hoppe said. “We were really good sharing the ball today, with 24 assists and eight turnovers.”
SWOCC finishes the tournament with a game against Lower Columbia on Friday.
Women
SWOCC’s women opened their run at the Linn-Benton crossover with an 83-54 win over Olympic.
Kealani Neves hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Lakers.
Kayla Navy added 15, Jasey Ramelow 13 and Taylor Morris 12 (with six assists). Meghan Holloman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“It was just a really good team effort overall,” said SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson.
Aside from the second quarter, when Olympic outscored the Lakers, SWOCC dominated.
“We had a sluggish second quarter there,” Johnson said. “I challenged the ladies to bring it in the third and fourth quarter defensively and with rebounding. We did a good job on that.”
The Lakers also shared the ball better and took care of it better after halftime. They had six turnovers in the first half and two in the second half. They gave up six offensive rebounds in the second quarter and eight total rebounds in the second half.
SWOCC, which shot just under 50 percent, improved to 6-6 heading into Friday’s game against Columbia Basin. Olympic is 1-3.