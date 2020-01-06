The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team let a halftime lead slip away behind a 36-point outburst by Mount Hood in the third period as the Saints rallied to beat the Lakers 77-59 in the NWAC South Region opener for the two teams.
The Lakers led 37-27 at halftime but were outscored 36-12 in the third, when Mount Hood went 8-for-10 from 3-point range and forced 11 SWOCC turnovers.
“We got blasted in the third,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “They just blitzed us there.”
The Lakers can’t afford lulls like that in the league season, Johnson said.
“To be a great team, we’ve got to play 40 minutes,” he said.
Jill Thalman had 18 points and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench in her first game back from injury for the Lakers.
“It was nice to have Jill back,” Johnson said. “Moving forward, that will help us out.”
Jasey Ramelow had 18 points and Taylor Morris 10 for SWOCC.
The Lakers shot 44 percent from the floor, but just 5-for-17 on 3-pointers and 8-for-19 on free throws. And SWOCC had 24 turnovers, with the Saints scoring 27 points off those miscues.
“We’ve got to do a little better job of sharing the ball,” Johnson said, adding that the Lakers also need to rebound better and not turn it over as much.
Mount Hood shot just 37 percent overall, but made 11 of 33 3-pointers and 12 of 14 free throws.
Emily Webber had 20 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensive boards) and the other four starters all had at least nine points. Rose Gwillim had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Mount Hood had a 47-34 rebounding edge.
The good news is it was just the first league game.
“I told the ladies it’s the first of many league games,” Johnson said. “If we protect our house and steal a couple on the road, we can still get to 10 (league) wins.
“We’ve just got to be able to bounce back and be resilient. Kind of like our trip up. We had the bus break down and had to take rentals to get up here and got started a little late. We’ve got to take what’s thrown at us and make the best of it.”
The Lakers have their bye in the first half of the league schedule Wednesday and host Clark on Saturday.
Men
Mount Hood topped SWOCC 104-86 to open South Region play.
The Lakers trailed 49-46 at the half, but couldn’t keep up as the Saints built a lead as big as 24 points.
“They just came out with a lot more energy and fire and aggressiveness in that second half and really went on a big run to open that game up,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said.
“We went through a little lull there. We fought our way back, which was a good thing, but came up short.”
The Lakers lost despite shooting just over 50 percent from the floor and making 14 of their 17 free throws.
Ryan Bell had 22 points for the Lakers and Jael Vaughn had 16 points and five assists. Anel Alagic added 14 points and Mack Tarver Jr. 12.
Pal Tuach had 26 points and Leonard Dixon 21 for the Saints, who shot a scorching 56.6 percent from the floor and had a 40-27 rebounding edge.
“They really beat us on the boards,” Hoppe said, adding that the Lakers also had 20 turnovers.
“Some things we’ve been getting better at, we didn’t do as good tonight,” he said. “I think it was a little rust from the break. I think we’ll be able to get back on track.”
The Lakers will try to bounce back Saturday, when they host Clark.
“The good thing is this is Game 1 in a 16-game season,” Hoppe said. “There’s a lot more of these. We’ve just got to hang tough and know we can do things.”