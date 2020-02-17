The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team came up short against NWAC South Region-leading Clackamas 98-84 on Saturday.
The Cougars, who improved to 12-1 in league play and 23-2 overall, overcame an early deficit to build a 54-47 halftime lead and added to it in the second half.
“We started the game really well,” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We were up 15 at one point in the first half. We really were moving the ball a lot better today.
“There were definitely some positives that came out of that. We were moving the ball better tonight. We rebounded better tonight.”
Robert Ford had a big game for Clackamas, with 25 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and also went a perfect 13-for-13 from the line in the win for the Cougars.
“He’s just a dynamite player and hard to contain and really active,” Hoppe said.
Michael Bashaw added 17 points for Clackamas.
Mack Tarver Jr. had 22 points and Terryn Mosley 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Lakers. Ryan Bell added 12 points and Jael Vaughn 11.
SWOCC fell to 4-8 in league play and again missed a chance to catch up on fourth-place Chemeketa (6-6) and fifth-place Mount Hood (5-8) that, for the third straight outing, also lost.
SWOCC plays at Linn-Benton on Wednesday and Hoppe hopes the Lakers continue the things they did well Saturday.
“I thought our competitiveness and our aggressiveness were here tonight,” he said. “Clackamas is a dang good team.”
Women
SWOCC’s women also lost to Clackamas, falling 67-54.
The Lakers trailed just 16-12 through the first period and the game was tied at 21-all early in the second after SWOCC’s Kayla Navy scored. But Clackamas went on a 16-0 run and the Lakers never recovered.
“Our defense was probably good for 30 minutes of the game,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “They had a 16-0 run against us. We got a couple of stops, but couldn’t score on our end for a long period of time.”
Navy’s bucket came with 5:08 to go in the half and the Lakers didn’t score again until a jumper by Jasey Ramelow with 1:01 to go in the half.
Ramelow had 15 points for the Lakers and Kealani Neves and Jill Thalman scored 11 each.
Meghan Holloman had nine rebounds in the loss.
Johnson said the Cougars did a good job against the explosive Neves.
“Their goal was to take (Kealani) out and they threw everybody at her,” he said.
Paige Downer had 20 points, Brooke Bullock 17 and Ambreece Gaskins 14 for Clackamas. Bullock had 12 rebounds.
The Cougars had a better shooting day, finishing 25-for-63 overall and 9-for-25 on 3-pointers, though they made just 8 of 16 free throws.
The Lakers were just 18-for-58 overall and 5-for-20 on 3-pointers, though they did make 13 of 16 free throws.
“The big difference is the first three quarters, we couldn’t make anything,” Johnson said. “We got hot he last three or four minutes.”