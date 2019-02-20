The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team made its final tuneup for the national meet a good one at the University of Puget Sound Finale Invitational on Saturday.
The Lakers got a new school record from Verity Vogel-Rigler and teammates Patricija Ozola and James Camp both improved on records they held.
“The timing of this meet was really valuable as it came after a four-week break from competing,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “It proved to be a great opportunity to get a feel for racing as well as some last-chance cut times in preparation for the NJCAA National Championship Meet, March 6-9 in Buffalo, N.Y.”
Team members set a total of 39 season bests, including a number of lifetime bests, in the meet, which was not scored since its sole purpose was being a last-chance meet to give athletes a chance to qualify for their respective championship meets.
“This meet was a big win having such a great opportunity to get up and race some fast teams at this time of the season,” Bullock said. “The Lakers are stoked for the challenge ahead as the athletes head into their taper and set their eyes on competing in Buffalo in a few short weeks.”
Vogel-Rigler’s school record came in the 1,000-yard freestyle, which she completed in 10 minutes, 56.08 seconds.
Ozola improved her record in the 100 butterfly to 1:01.59 and Camp dropped half a second from his time in the 100 individual medley, finishing in 53.80.
The Lakers were competing against individuals from host Puget Sound, Lewis & Clark, the College of Idaho, Whitworth University and Pacific Lutheran.
The top marks for the Lakers included James Camp’s winning time of 47.55 in the 100 freestyle and runner-up time of 21.48 in the 50 freestyle. Emerson Zaplatar was timed in 49.59 seconds for the longer race and Landon Stalnaker was timed in 50.87 for the 100 freestyle and 22.70 for the shorter one.
Elliott Steward had a solid mark of 4:30.97 for the 400 individual medley, with Brett Rice not too far back in 4:38.35. Collin McGuire was timed in 1:50.71 for the 200 freestyle. Rice finished the 200 butterfly in 2:07.12, with McGuire in 2:07.57.
Piper Engler just missed going under a minute while finishing second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.96). Hunter Sherwood was timed in 57.99 for the men’s backstroke.
The Lakers’ 200 freestyle relay of Zaplatar, Steward, Stalnaker and Camp finished in 1:27.94, while the women’s quartet of Ozola, Lauren Adamson, Piper Engler and Vogel-Rigler was timed in 1:45.91.
The men’s 200 medley relay of Rice, Zaplatar, Camp and Stalnaker finished in 1:39.25. The 400 freestyle relay of Stalnaker, Zaplatar, Noah Ferber and Steward touched the wall in 3:23.14. The women’s squad of Engler, Andrea Porch, Natalie Soive and Ozola finished in 4:00.11.