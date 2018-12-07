The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team had a chance to compete in a championship-style meet over several days against four-year schools last week at the Logger Invite in Tacoma, Wash.
“It was a big meet for us,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “We did great and, as the only two-year program participating in the meet, I feel we represented really well.”
The Lakers even had a champion, with James Camp winning the 100-yard freestyle in 46.09 seconds. Camp also had the top preliminary time in the 100 butterfly (50.28) but did not compete in the final and finished second in the 50 freestyle (21.07).
SWOCC also got a few new school records in the process.
Verity Vogel-Rigler set new records in the 200 freestyle (2:00.24), the 500 freestyle (5:18.13) and the 1,650 freestyle (18:33.73). She broke her own record in the 500 freestyle by more than 11 seconds. She trimmed 13 seconds of Sienna Smith’s record in the longest race in college swimming.
Patriciza Ozola took a second off the school mark in the 200 backstroke with her time of 2:09.91. Ozola had previously held the mark in the 200 freestyle.
Collin McGuire broke his own school record in the 200 butterfly by more than five seconds with his time of 1:58.60.
The Lakers also had one new relay record for both the men and the women.
The group of Vogel-Rigler, Ozola, Kaitlyn Hester and Piper Engler set a new mark in the 800 freestyle relay by more than 11 seconds with their time of 8:07.94, good for eighth place.
And the group of Camp, Austin Turner, Emerson Zaplatar and Landon Stalnaker set a new record in the 400 medley relay, finishing second in 3:31.99.
SWOCC’s men finished seventh and the women were eighth in the team standings.
In individual events, McGuire was fifth and Brett Rice 11th (2:04.41) in the 200 butterfly; Zaplatar was second in the 100 breaststroke (58.31) and sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.88); Matthew Bell was 13th (2:08.62) and Hunter Sherwood 14th (2:10.17) in the 200 backstroke; Stalnaker was 12th in the 100 freestyle (49.01), 12th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.14) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (22.58); Rice was 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:06.96); Turner was 10th (55.05) and Rice 13th (56.98) in the 100 backstroke; McGuire was 11th in the 400 individual medley (4:22.60) and also qualified for the final in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.12, but didn’t compete in the final for the event.
The decisions for Camp and McGuire to skip the finals in individual races were to help the Lakers in their times for the relays the same days.
“This meet was our best chance to get the fastest seed times for the NJCAA national championships,” Bullock said. “Those are timed finals and we want to be sure to get seeded as high as possible.”
For the women, Ozola was seventh in the 200 backstroke, with Engler 10th (2:14.99); Ozola also was 14th in the 50 freestyle (25.37), 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:01.89) and 16th in the 100 freestyle (57.09); Vogel-Rigler was ninth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 1,650 freestyle; and Engler was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.70).
In the relays, SWOCC’s men were seventh in the 800 freestyle event with the team of Rice, Noah Ferber, McGuire and Stalnaker finishing in 7:19.98; second in the 200 freestyle with Zaplatar, Stalnaker, Elliott Steward and Camp finishing in 1:26.76; and fourth in the 400 freestyle event with Steward, Zaplatar, McGuire and Stalnaker finishing in 3:14.70.
SWOCC’s women were 12th in the 200 medley relay with Engler, Jaelyn Estabilio, Vogel-Rigler and Ozola finishing in 1:54.87; eighth in the 400 freestyle relay, with Hester, Engler, Vogel-Rigler and Ozola finishing in 3:46.66; and 13th in the 400 medley relay with Vogel-Rigler, Engler, Ozola and Hester finishing in 4:15.58.
WRESTLING
SWOCC’s men won eight of the 10 bouts, including two pins, to beat visiting Umpqua 32-6 in a dual meet last week.
The Lakers got pins by Adrian Rodriguez (174 pounds) and Quinn Simard (184). Wrestlers winning major decisions were Brandon Gibson (141) and AJ Lira (149).
SWOCC also got wins by Joel Avila (125 pounds), Chrsitian Balagso (133), Wyatt Westfall (197) and Hunter Hart (285).
The Lakers are at Clackamas Saturday.
SWOCC’s women edged Umpqua 22-19.
The Lakers got a pin by Ivory Ayers at 191 pounds. Ira Navarro had a technical fall at 101 pounds and Ivy Navarro won by decision at 109.
The Lakers also got a win by forfeit. Both Tiana Peterson (155) and Ebany Eyers (191) won exhibition matches.
Former Gold Beach wrestler Jade Piper won her bout for Umpqua at 170 pounds.
Next up for SWOCC’s women are the College Duals on Dec. 14 at Rocklin, Calif.