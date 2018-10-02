The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team got its earliest start yet to a season Friday, when the Lakers competed in a virtual sprint pentathlon meet at North Bend Municipal Pool.
The Lakers went against Iowa Central Community College and South Georgia State College, which both were participating at the same time in their home pools.
In addition to Patricija Ozola winning the women’s pentatlon, the Lakers got new school records in both the 100-yard individual medley, by Ozola, and the men’s 50-yard butterfly by James Camp.
Piper Engler was third and Natali Solve seventh for the women. Emerson Zaplatar was fourth and Elliot Steward seventh for the men.
“We are excited and know we have a lot of work to do as we set our sights on the long-term goal of the national championships in New York in March,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
Ozola won the butterfly in 28.10 seconds, was second in the backstroke (29.40) behind her teammate Engler (29.10), placed seventh in the breaststroke (35.31), second in the freestyle (26.59) and won the individual medley (1:04.64).
Engler also finished seventh in the butterfly (29.23), was fifth in the fifth in the breaststroke (34.99), took 15th in the freestyle (27.95) and was sixth in the individual medley (1:08.19).
Solve was 14th in the butterfly (29.84), placed 25th in the backstroke (33.97), finished fourth in the breaststroke (34.76), placed seventh in the 50 freestyle (27.20) and was fifth in the individual medley (1:07.51).
Other swimmers who had top-20 finishes for SWOCC’s women in the butterfly included Verity Vogel-Rigler, who was 12th (29.82), Jaelyn Estabilio, who was 15th (29.88) and Kaitlyn Hester, who was 19th (30.69).
Top-20 placers in the backstroke also included Estabilio, who was eighth (31.05), Hester, who was 11th (31.28), Vogel-Rigler, who was 14th (31.75) and Andrea Porch, who was 19th (32.48).
Those in the top 20 in the breaststroke also included Estabilio, who was eighth (35.50), Vogel-Rigler in 11th (36.49), Hester in 17th (37.77) and Porch in 20th (38.52).
In the 50 freestyle, Hester was fourth (26.74) and Vogel-Rigler tied for 13th (28.83).
In the individual medley, Vogel-Rigler was seventh (1:08.29), Hester 11th (1:09.33), Estabilio was 16th (1:11.84) and Porch was 20th (1:13.71).
For the men, Zaplatar was 14th in the butterfly (25.28), took 13th in the backstroke (27.62), placed fifth in the breaststroke (28.46), finished 12th in the freestyle (23.18) and placed eighth in the individual medley (58.52).
Steward was 15th in the butterfly (25.38), finished 21st in the backstroke (28.53), took eighth in the breaststroke (29.84), was eighth in the freestyle (22.94) and took seventh in the individual medley (58.44).
Camp won the butterfly for the Lakers (22.79) and other Lakers in the top 20 included Landon Stalnaker, who was 13th (25.13), Austin Turner was 16th (25.58), Brett Rice placed 18th (25.63) and Noah Ferber was 20th (26.10).
In the backstroke, Turner was third (26.46), Camp was 15th (27.74), Rice placed 17th (27.89) and Hunter Sherwood was 19th (28.10).
Other Lakers in the top 20 in the breaststroke were Camp, who was second (27.90), Mason Teagle, who was 14th (30.74), and Rice placed 18th (31.54).
In the freestyle, Camp placed fifth (22.72), Stalnaker placed 16th (23.60) and Rice was 20th (23.99).
And in the individual medley, Turner was 10th (59.93), Stalnaker 15th (1:00.64), Rice 16th (1:00.72), Collin McGuire 18th (1:01.26) and Teagle 19th (1:01.43).
The Lakers had only had one week of practice before the meet.
“We were very thankful for all the support from the college staff, the women’s wrestling team and the baseball team who all came out to cheer us on,” Bullock said. “Miss Coos County even stopped by to sing the national anthem.
“It was a blast and a great way to kick off our season.”