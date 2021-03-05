COOS BAY — Avy Watts had a relatively short distance to traverse to join the Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team, arriving in Coos Bay from Oregon City in the Portland Metropolitan Area. But she is going across the country to continue her career, recently signing a letter of intent to swim for Columbia College in South Carolina.
Jacque Feurtado, meanwhile, crossed an ocean to get to SWOCC, joining the Lakers after growing up in Sydney, Australia. She is staying on the West Coast, having signed with Cal State East Bay.
The Lakers celebrated both sophomores this week and both spoke fondly of their time in Coos Bay while looking ahead with excitement to the rest of this season and their continuing careers.
Watts was drawn to the team and campus at Columbia College, a school she had considered as a high school senior before ultimately deciding to start at SWOCC.
“It’s a really great campus,” she said. “I really enjoyed the team aspect. The coach is really nice.
“The school is really progressive. I see myself progressing there.”
Feurtado, meanwhile, was drawn to Cal State East Bay in part because of the weather and in part because of the team.
“The coach is amazing and the girls are amazing,” she said, adding she has had several video calls with them.
Feurtado, who thrives in the freestyle sprints and butterfly, has been one of SWOCC’s best recent women and helped the Lakers set a number of school records in relays.
“The relays are my favorite,” she said. “Any time you get to swim a relay, it’s the best time.”
Watts, who also specializes in the freestyle sprints and butterfly, battled health issues her freshman year, but has thrived in other ways for SWOCC’s program.
“I felt like I’ve learned a lot about leadership on the team and I’ve worked really hard,” she said.
“The resilience of Avy has been great,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “She didn’t get to swim at nationals last year.
“She has come back and is just flourishing as a leader.”
Both swimmers have enjoyed their time at SWOCC.
“It’s been amazing,” Watts said. “I never heard of Coos Bay before I came. I love it. I go on so many hikes.”
She also has enjoyed the quality of education, something Feurtado also noted.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot,” she said. “The teachers are really supportive and understanding of us athletes. It’s been really helpful.”
While Watts hasn’t decided what she will study, Feurtado plans to go into business administration at Cal State East Bay.
“It excites me and interests me,” she said. “And I feel like I will get a range of career choices.”
Before they move on, though, the women hope to help the Lakers succeed this season.
SWOCC is holding a series of virtual meets before traveling to Florida for the NJCAA Championships.
“I think we have a lot of potential to do really well,” Feurtado said.
But it’s not just the competitiveness the swimmers love.
“I’ve never experienced such a team family,” Watts said. “We enjoy each other’s company so much.”
“We are all really supportive and push each other,” Feurtado said.
That’s what Bullock loves to hear, and said Feurtado has a lot to do with it.
“She’s bubbly,” the coach said. “She brings energy to everyone.”
Both sophomores have been great leaders, Bullock said.
“It has been an absolute privilege to coach both of them,” she said. “Their absolute determination to bring the team together and do all they can to improve and help the team improve (is great).
“It’s been fun. I’m excited about both of them.”