The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim teams beat another four-year school on Saturday, winning at College of Idaho in a dual meet.
“The depth of our men’s team is definitely what won it for them,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said of SWOCC’s men, who beat the Yotes 117-62.
The women, meanwhile, finished strong in the dual, after being down one point two thirds of the way through the meet to win 90-84.
“I’m so proud of how they came together as a team to earn their second victory in women’s program history," Bullock said.
The SWOCC men opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, with the group of Alejandro Robles Ruiz, Joshua Smith, James Camp and Emerson Zaplatar finishing in 1 minute and 36.24 seconds. A second squad for the Lakers, with Maxence Liboz, Anders Hocum, Elliot Steward and Nathan James finishing third in 1:42.57.
Arthur Marques won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.07 and teammate Hunter Fosler was third (1:53.96) and Matthew Bell fifth (1:59.28).
In the 100 butterfly, Camp won (51.92), followed by Robles Ruiz (52.64) and Braxton Reece (58.40). Smith was the winner in the 100 freestyle (50.92), with Landon Stalnaker second (51.48) and Hocum fourth (56.08).
Robles Ruiz won the 100 backstroke (53.30), with Hunter Sherwood third (57.43) and Liboz fourth (57.45).
Smith picked up a second win when he took the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.04, with Kliewer third (1:06.07).
The Lakers finished second through fourth in the 200 individual medley with Zaplatar (2:04.42), Kliewer (2:08.23) and Steward (2:08.68); the 50 freestyle, with James (22.65), Stalnaker (23.13) and Seth Mullikin (23.90); and the 500 freestyle with Marques (5:01.39), Fosler (5:15.42) and Bell (5:39.87).
SWOCC was second and third in the 400 freestyle relay, with the group of Marques, Steward, Camp and Zaplatar finishing in 3:18.36 and the team of Stalnaker, Liboz, Mullikin and James finishing in 3:24.50.
SWOCC’s women went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle, won by Lauren Adamson (27.41), followed by Elisa Strepenne (27.74). Taylar Spurgeon was fourth (31.41).
Verity Vogel-Rigler won the 500 freestyle (5:51.04) and Hannah Miner was second (6:39.36). Patricija Ozola won the 100 backstroke (1:07.71) with Emily Corbett third (1:10.15).
Strepenne won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.56), with Meredith Mandal third (1:16.56) and Spurgeon fourth (1:27.01).
The Lakers were second in the opening 200 medley relay, with the team of Ozola, Strepenne, Jacqueline Feurtado and Anna Hutchins finishing in 1:53.34.
Hutchins was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.74, with Hannah Miner fourth in 2:25.55.
Vogel-Rigler was second (2:23.01) and Emily Corbett third (2:39.65) in the 200 individual medley.
In the 100 butterfly, Fuertado was second (1:01.52), Mandal third (1:06.08) and Avy Watts fourth (1:30.08).
Adamson was second (1:02.26) and Spurgeon fourth (1:08.60) in the 100 freestyle.
In the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay, the Lakers were second with the group of Feurtado, Vogel-Rigler, Ozola and Hutchins (3:44.72).
The times for the Lakers were not as good some other meets.
“Our times were not as good, so it was super encouraging to show that it is the team that matters and the team did what we had to do today to pull out a win,” Bullock said.
Wrestling
SWOCC’s JJ Perez was the champion at heavyweight in the Spokane Open to lead the Lakers to an eighth-place finish.
Perez won five straight matches, two by pins and three by decision, including 3-2 over Tommy Mommer of Clackamas in the championship match.
Two other Lakers placed sixth, both reaching the semifinals before losing three straight matches — Matthew Hofenbredl at 141 pounds and Ben Hughes at 197.
Four SWOCC wrestlers were eliminated one round from placing — Ethan Howard (125 pounds), AJ Lira (148), Noah Wusstig (157) and Isaac Butler (184).
Jacob Westfall (184 pounds) won one match during the tournament. Andrew Waters (165) and Abraham Mamizuka (197) also wrestled for the Lakers.
Eastern Oregon won the team title. SWOCC’s regional rivals Clackamas and North Idaho were fifth and seventh, respectively.
SWOCC’s women placed fifth, behind Southern Oregon University, the University of Providence (Montana), Simon Fraser and Eastern Oregon University.
Ira Navarro placed second at 101 pounds behind sister Iverlly Navarro, who wrestles for the University of Providence. She won her matches by pin, technical fall and 10-4 decision before losing to her sister, 10-4.
Adriana Orozco placed fourth at 143 pounds after losing her opening match. She won three straight consolation matches by pins.
Rebecca Drown lost in both the quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals and won three matches by either pin or technical fall at 123 pounds.
Kory Phillips (116) and Shanayah Marshall (136) each won a match. Marly Zook (143), Evangelina Toruno (170) and Tiana Peterson, Leandra Rodriguez and Keanha Pass-Bassilio (all 155) also wrestled for SWOCC.
The SWOCC men and women next wrestle at Umpqua on Dec. 7 and host Pacific on Dec. 12.
Volleyball
SWOCC sophomores Sydney Colledge and Shay Zener played in the annual NWAC all-star game over the weekend, helping the South Region to another victory.
Colledge was a standout setter and Zener the team’s libero.