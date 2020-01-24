COOS BAY — Emerson Zaplatar has spent the past two seasons rewriting the Southwestern Oregon Community College record book in the breaststroke events. His times have improved enough that he will get a chance to try to do the same for Keiser University in Florida.
Zaplatar signed a letter of intent to swim for Keiser in front of his SWOCC teammates Friday afternoon in Prosper Hall.
“I’m stoked for him,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “He’s going to do great things there. He’s still got so much potential.”
Zaplatar came to Coos Bay from Austin, Texas. He had talked to Keiser when he was still in high school, but his times weren’t fast enough to warrant a significant scholarship.
That has changed now.
“I was looking for options after high school and I contacted Coach Bullock,” he recalled. “I wasn’t super fast with my times and I wouldn’t have gotten as much money. Now I’m fast enough that I will get most of my college paid for.”
Zaplatar specializes in the breaststroke events, but also swims the individual medley and sprints.
He has school records of 25.55 seconds for the 50-yard breaststroke, 54.97 for the 100, 2:05.37 for the 200 and 1:57.11 for the 200 individual medley. He also is part of the teams with the current records for all five relays.
His time drops in the breaststroke events have been significant, including some five seconds in the 100-yard race since he arrived in Coos Bay.
Bullock said that could be expected since before arriving at SWOCC he had only spent one year with a club team, meaning one year swimming year-round.
“He’s really very young in the sport and anxious to get faster,” Bullock said.
Zaplatar has shined in the workouts in the pool and out, weight training that Bullock refers to as the Lakers’ dry-land program.
“He’s crazy motivated,” she said.
Before heading to Keiser, Zaplatar is looking forward to a strong finish for the Lakers, who could do big things at the NJCAA National Meet in March.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said, predicting the Lakers will win a couple of relays. “We should place pretty high.”
He has learned to love the team atmosphere at SWOCC.
“We try to bring in this family environment,” he said. “We have guys from around the country and international swimmers. They are away from home. The team does a great job of bringing people together.”
He praised Bullock for that and for his individual development.
“She’s very supportive,” he said. “She really does want you to succeed. She is trying to get you to be the best you can be in and out of the water.”
Coos Bay was a big change from Austin, but Zaplatar embraced it.
“It’s an interesting move, big city to small town,” he said. “I’m always open to new things.”
He particularly enjoys surfing and boogie boarding on the beach, playing in the sand dunes with his teammates and hiking.
He hasn’t decided what he will study at Keiser, but said SWOCC has given him a good general education.
Zaplatar is the most recent of several Lakers who have signed with four-year schools.
With a men’s team that went unbeaten in dual meets against four-year schools and a women’s club with strong athletes, Bullock hopes he’s just one of many this season.
“Hopefully we will have quite a few more this year,” she said. “We have a great team.”