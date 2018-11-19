The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team got the chance to compete against a pair of Division I programs Friday when the women battled Oregon State University and the men went against Seattle University at the OSU pool in Corvallis.
“It was a huge privilege to get invited to the meet and it was fun to see our athletes compete at that level,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
Verity Vogel-Rigler set a new school record in the 500-yard freestyle after earlier racing in both the 1,000 freestyle and 100 butterfly, finishing in 5 minutes and 29.60 seconds. That was good for fourth place, just in front of teammate Patricija Ozola (5:30.77), and was .03 seconds faster than the old record by Sienna Smith, set in 2016.
James Camp finished second in both the 50 freestyle (21.74) and 100 butterfly (50.42) and Emerson Zaplatar was just out-touched at the wall by Seattle’s Jake Neton in the 100 breaststroke, finishing second in 1:00.25.
“We are proud of the team’s showing and pleased at where we are at as we approach the midseason,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
Before her record-setting swim in the 500 freestyle, Vogel-Rigler finished fifth in the 1,000 freestyle in 11:28.52. She also was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.02).
Other top finishers for SWOCC’s women included Ozola in the 200 freestyle (fifth, 2:03.76); Kaitlyn Hester in the 50 freestyle (eighth, 26.53); Piper Engler in the 200 individual medley (ninth, 2:27.39); Hester in the 100 freestyle (fifth, 58.56); Engler in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:04.15); and Jaelyn Estabilio in the 100 breaststroke (fifth, 1:17.96).
For SWOCC’s men, the other top finishers were Collin McGuire in the 1,000 freestyle (third, 10:21.09); Landon Stalnaker in the 200 freestyle (fifth, 1:49.66); Brett Rice in the 200 individual medley (fourth, 2:05.33); Stalnaker in the 100 freestyle (fifth, 49.49); Austin Turner in the 100 backstroke (fourth, 56.64) and McGuire in the 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:05.79).
SWOCC’s top team in the women’s 200 medley relay included Ozola, Engler, Estabiliio and Hester), finishing fifth in 1:58.67. In the 400 freestyle relay, SWOCC’s top group of Engler, Hester, Vogel-Rigler and Ozola) was fourth in 3:57.73.
For SWOCC’s men, the top 200 medley relay included Turner, Zaplatar, Camp and Elliot Steward, which was second in 1:37.64.
The team’s top 400 freestyle relay was Stalnaker, Rice, Steward and Camp, which finished second in 3:15.84.
The Lakers will next compete in a championship-style meet at the University of Puget Sound, the Logger Invite, which is Nov. 30-Dec. 2.