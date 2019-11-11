The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team’s first meet in school history also resulted in the first dual meet win for the SWOCC women when the Lakers swept visiting George Fox University on Saturday at North Bend Municipal Pool.
“It is exciting to see the depth and talent of our team come together to find combined success for the first time in program history,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “The Lakers had some great races and most importantly are learning to come together as a team in and out of the pool.”
The SWOCC women beat the Bruins 106-80 and the men won 141.5-43.5.
The women opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, with the group of Emily Corbett, Elisa Strepenne, Jacqueline Feurtado and Lauren Adamson finishing in 1 minute, 57.50 seconds.
Anna Hutchins won the 200 freestyle (2:00.65), with teammate Verity Vogel-Rigler third (2:03.00).
In the 50 freestyle, Patricija Ozola was second (25.56) and Taylar Spurgeon was fifth (30.91), just ahead of Avy Watts (30.95).
Feurtado won the 200 individual medley (2:15.87), with Strepenne third (2:25.08) and Emily Corbett fifth (2:36.19).
Hutchins won the 100 butterfly (1:02.03) and Ellie Dacar was fourth (1:09.54). Meredith Mandal was second in the 100 freestyle (59.71), with Lauren Adamson third (1:01.40) and Watts fifth (1:05.93). In the 100 backstroke, Ozola won (1:02.31) and Corbett was fourth (1:11.14).
Vogel-Rigler won the 500 freestyle (5:30.98) with Hannah Miner fifth (6:25.61).
Stepenne took the 100 breaststroke (1:10.73) with Spurgeon fifth (1:24.89) and Watts sixth (1:34.59).
And the Lakers had the top two teams in the 200 freestyle relay with the group of Hutchins, Vogel-Rigler, Feurtado and Ozola clocking 1:44.03 and the squad of Adamson, Mandal, Dacar and Miner finishing in 1:53.19.
You have free articles remaining.
The men were dominant in most events, opening with the two fastest times in the medley relay. Alejandro Robles Ruiz, Joshua Smith, James Camp and Emerson Zaplatar finished in 1:35.38 and Hunter Sherwood, AJ Kliewer, Elliot Steward and Nathan James finished in 1:42.60.
The Lakers went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle with Robles Ruiz (1:46.13), Arthur Marques (1:47.56) and Hunter Fosler (1:50.75).
Nathan James was second in the 50 freestyle (22.95), with Seth Mullikin third (23.58) and Anders Hocum fifth (25.39).
The Lakers went 1-2-3 again in the individual medley, won by Zaplatar (2:02.55), followed by Marques (2:07.08) and Kliewer (2:08.40). They finished 2-3-4 in the butterfly with Steward (56.07), Mullikin (56.11) and Braxton Reece (58.41).
Camp won the 100 freestyle (47.97), while Nathan James tied for second (51.59) and Smith was fourth (52.10).
Robles Ruiz won the backstroke (53.38), with Sherwood third (57.72) and Mathew Bell fourth (59.45).
The Lakers had the top three finishers in the 500 freestyle, with Marques winning (4:56.31), followed closely by Hunter Fosler (4:56.5) and Landon Stalnaker (5:17.69).
In the breaststroke, the Lakers had the top four finishers: Zaplatar (58.83), Smith (1:00.57), Hocum (1:04.66) and Kliewer (1:06.31).
SWOCC finished with the top two times in the closing 200 freestyle relay. Camp, Mullikin, Steward and Stalnaker finished in 1:30.67 and Reece, Fosler, Bell and Sherwood were timed in 1:36.32.
“We definitely appreciated all the school and community support,” Bullock said. “I’m extremely thankful for the meet officials who stayed after the USA Swimming club meet that morning and donated their time to support us.”