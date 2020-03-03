COOS BAY — While the Southwestern Oregon Community College swim teams may not be able to catch powerhouse Indian River, they are going to at least give it a try.
“We want to give Indian River a run for their money because they’re the top team. That’s been our goal the whole year and everyone has worked so hard,” said SWOCC swimmer, and former Marshfield High School standout, Anna Hutchins. “You can see the desire in everyone’s eyes. It makes it so exciting because everyone is here for that same goal. It’s not easy but it’s worth it.”
The Lakers have 29 swimmers in Ft. Pierce, Florida this week for the NJCAA National Championships which begin on Wednesday and conclude on Saturday. According to the form charts, SWOCC’s men and women are both projected to finish fourth while the Indian River teams are looking to lock up another title.
The Indian River men have won 45 consecutive national titles while the women’s team have won 37 straight.
“We would like to be second or third. I told them we all have to be at our best,” said SWOCC head coach Sandra Bullock, who got the swimming program started in 2014. “One of our things all year and one of my foundation coaching philosophies is team. We are more talented together.
“It’s telling them that we’ve got to come together as a team and every one of us has to be at our best next week. How do we help each other get there and then let’s have some fun, then we’ll see.”
The SWOCC swimming program, the only NJCAA swim team on the west coast, has been on the rise. This team is made up of swimmers from all over. There are swimmers from across Oregon (Tigard, Eugene, Albany), across the country (Utah, Montana, Alaska) and even across the world (France, Spain, Brazil).
The men’s team has finished as high as second since the program’s inception and last year Collin McGuire was the first-ever national champion for the school. But despite recent success, Bullock has seen something special with this year’s teams.
“This is by far my most talented team I’ve ever had,” she said last week.
On the men’s side, there are a host of talented swimmers looking for top returns at this week’s meet. Leading the way is James Camp, who is seeded first in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 21.71 seconds. Camp’s time is closer to the NJCAA record time of 21.27 than he is the second place time of 23.00.
Camp, a sophomore from Australia, is seeded second in the 100-yard freestyle (46.17) and third in both the 50-yard freestyle (20.86) and the 100-yard butterfly (49.17).
SWOCC’s Emerson Zaplatar, now in his fourth year of swimming competitively, has continued to learn the sport at a fast-rate and is now projected at second in the 100-yard individual medley (51.65) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (54.97).
“I know when I get to nationals I’ll be ready to go. I’m feeling pretty good in the water right now,” said Zaplatar, a sophomore from Austin, Texas. “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking because your expectations for yourself and coach has expectations. I mean, the team wants to come first, of course, but it’s going to be pretty hard.”
Elsewhere on the men’s side, Arthur Marques is projected at third in the 200-yard butterfly (1:53) in addition to the 1,650 freestyle (16:27). Joshua Smith has clocked in with the third-fastest time in the 50-yard breaststroke (27.53)
“I just know I’ve done all the training I can possibly do,” said Smith, also from Australia, on the upcoming meet. “I just know I’m in the zone now. This week is just mentally preparing me for next week so I’m excited for it, it will be good.”
In a limited meet schedule, the SWOCC men found success going 4-0 on the year in dual meets against George Fox University (twice), The College of Idaho and Willamette University.
The SWOCC women also have plenty of chances at top finishes and including Patricija Ozola, who has the top seed in the 100-yard IM (1:00.16) with the next time more than a second behind her.
“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure but the entire team is excited,” said Ozola, a sophomore from Latvia. “Not just excited for competing again but to be all together and have fun. In the pool and outside the pool. I think the team is really looking forward (to the week).”
Ozola, competing in an outdoor pool for the first time, is third in the 50-yard backstroke (27.55) and 200-yard backstroke (2:09).
“Backstroke in an outdoor pool will be challenging. The first couple times were terrible,” said Ozola. “But like, practice makes better. Now it’s alright. It will be good at nationals.”
SWOCC’s Jacqueline Feurtado, from Australia, is seeded second in the 100-yard freestyle (53.44) and third in the 200-yard IM (2:12.17). Elisa Strepenne, a freshman from Belgium, is third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:25).
Hutchins enters the meet third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10) and second in the 50-yard butterfly (26.24).
“Going in, I’m super confident, actually. I’ve never been this confident before in my life and I’m super excited. And I mean, everyone on the team, we’re going to do really good. I have a really good feeling,” said Hutchins.
“My expectations for myself are that I know I’m going to perform at my best but I would like to get a national championship. That’s what I’m going for. I am and I think I’m seeded second in the 50 fly so I’d like to knock out the girl ahead of me.”