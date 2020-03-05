The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team had a great start at the NJCAA national meet in Florida, setting nine school records on the opening day and having a trio of top-three finishes, two coming in relays.
Both SWOCC’s men and women were in fourth place while competing in scorching 90-degree temperatures. As usual, host Indian River State College was out front in both team races.
SWOCC’s Josh Smith finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke and the Lakers got a runner-up finish in the 800 freestyle relay from the quartet of Jacqueline Feurtado, Verity Vogel-Rigler, Patriciza Ozola and Anna Hutchins.
SWOCC’s men finished third in the 800 freestyle relay.
Smith raced to a time of 25.23 seconds, finishing just behind Ryan Downing (25.12) or Barton Community College.
The Lakers’ quartet in the women’s 800 freestyle relay finished in 7:51.10. Indian River finished in 7:35.26.
SWOCC’s men were third in the relay, though closer to champion Indian River. The group of Alejandro Robles Ruiz, Elliot Steward, Emerson Zaplatar and Arthur Marques finishing in 6:57.90. Indian River was timed in 6:48.06 and Iowa Central in 6:53.90.
James Camp was third in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 20.44 seconds.
“This is a fast meet,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said of the Lakers’ strong start.
Feurtado finished fifth in the 200 individula medley in 2:10.30.
Elisa Strepenne was sixth in the 50 breaststroke for women in 50.82 seconds.
Alejandro Robles Ruiz was eighth in the men’s individual medley (1:54.79).