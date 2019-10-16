COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team began what it hopes is a big season with a school record in the very first race of the year at the Logger Invitational at the Puget Sound University on Saturday.
The quartet of Patricia Ozola, Elisa Strepenne, Jacqueline Feurtado and Anna Hutchins finished the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 50.95 seconds to set a new school mark.
By the end of the day, SWOCC had two more school records and the men’s team had beaten a pair of NCAA Division III schools — Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran — for the first time.
“The team did awesome,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “They showed sportsmanship, great team enthusiasm, and swam very well in a fun relay meet against DI, DII and DIII NCAA programs.
Hutchins, a freshman from Marshfield, also etched her name on the school record list in two other events.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the group of Ozola, Verity Vogel-Rigler, Fuertado and Hutchins set a school record, placing second in 1:40.36. A second SWOCC team of Strepenne, Lauren Adamson, Hannah Miner and Meredith Mandal was seventh (1:49.18), with a quartet of Emily Corbett, Ellie Dacan, Taylar Spurgeon and Avy Watts 11th (1:58.14).
Hutchins set her third record while swimming the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay, with her time of 54.56. The squad, which also include Vogel-Rigler, Feurtado and Ozola, finished fourth (3:42.58).
Verity Vogel-Rigler was seventh in the 1000 freestyle (11:13.83).
SWOCC finished seventh in the 300 breaststroke relay with the group of Strepenne, Mandal and Spurgeon finishing in 3:48.00.
In the 300 medley relay, the trio of Adamson, Corbett and Dacar was seventh (3:30.38), with a second squad of Miner, Watts and Spurgeon finishing ninth (3:50.24).
The men started the meet with a fourth-place finish in the medley relay, with Maxence Liboz, Emerson Zaplatar, James Camp and Nathan James finishing in 1:36.06. SWOCC’s group of Hunter Sherwood, Joshua Smith, Braxton Reece and Landon Stalnaker finished eighth (1:41.68), one spot in front of teammates Mathew Bell, AJ Kliewer, Christopher Rusu and Clayton Le Roux (1:43.77) as the Lakers showed some of their depth.
Arthur Marques was fourth in the 1,000 freestyle (9:49.24) with Hunter Fosler 12th (10:20.53)
The Lakers were third in the 300 butterfly relay with the group of Elliott Steward, Alejandro Robles Ruiz and Seth Mullikin finishing in 2:41.49.
In the 300 backstroke relay, the squad of Liboz, Sherwood and Robles Ruiz was fourth (2:45.52), with the group of Bell, Fosler and Kyiah Ingraham seventh (2:56.61).
The Lakers were second in the 200 freestyle relay with the group of Rusu, Steward, Zaplatar and Camp finishing in 1:26.69. Kliewer, Anders Hocum, Reece and Smith was seventh (1:33.57).
SWOCC was seventh in the 600 freestyle relay, with the trio of Fosler, James and Marques finishing in 5:32.34. A second trio of Mullikin, Stalnaker and Sherwood was ninth (5:38.77).
In the 300 breaststroke relay, the Lakers were third with the group of Zaplatar, Hocum and Smith (3:03.16).
SWOCC’s Camp, Liboz and Kliewer was fourth in the 300 medley relay (2:46.92), with the trio of Rusu, Reece and Bell seventh (2:56.74).
The Lakers’ top team in the 400 freestyle relay, including Robles Ruiz, James, Steward and Marques, finished fifth (3:15.58). The group of Mullikin, Ingraham, Le Roux and Hocum was eighth (3:32.01).
In addition to the performance of the swimmers, Bullock was excited about new assistant coach Piper Engler, herself a former Laker swimmer, who will be helping the team.
“Piper put it best when she said, ‘I am impressed with the amount of skill, sportsmanship, and support this team shows in the water and on the deck. They are quick to look for improvements they can make. The quality of being teachable is necessary for success in any sport. I can see these swimmers having continued success this season,’” Bullock said.