The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams finished the season with losses at Chemeketa on Saturday.
The men fell to the Storm 116-92 and the women lost 81-66.
In the men’s game, Chemeketa made 17 3-pointers and got a triple-double from Dalton Renne to beat the Lakers. Renne finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists (and also four steals and five blocks) and Zac Schmerber scored a game-high 29 points. Five other Chemeketa players also scored in double figures as the Storm (9-7) tuned up for the NWAC tournament with their fourth-place finish in the NWAC South Region.
Chemeketa jumped out to a 56-33 halftime lead, but SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said he was pleased with how the Lakers responded in the second half, when the Lakers were outscored 60-59.
“The guys did a good job of staying positive and competing the whole second half,” he said. “I was really proud of the way we kept playing. That says a lot about these guys and their character.”
Ryan Bell had 22 points and 15 rebounds in his final game to lead the Lakers. Anel Alagic had 20 points, Donovan Baasch 16, De’Shawn Keperling 12 and Kinnon Finder nine for SWOCC.
Baasch was starting in place of injured Mack Tarver Jr., who wasn’t able to play.
“Donovan definitely made the most of his minutes there,” Hoppe said.
The Lakers committed 22 turnovers, were just 9-for-34 on 3-pointers and only attempted nine free throws in the game.
“The turnovers hurt us, but we were scrapping and battling and pushing the pace there,” Hoppe said, noting that the Lakers also out-rebounded the Storm 49-45.
SWOCC finished 5-11 in league play, tied for seventh (a game out of fifth) and 10-17 overall.
SWOCC’s women led 18-11 through one period and 37-34 at halftime and trailed by just three points entering the fourth, but couldn’t keep up.
The Lakers again were hurt by rebounding, with Chemeketa finishing with a 43-23 edge on the boards.
The Storm also shot 50 percent from the floor and 8-for-18 on 3-pointers.
Taylor Morris led the Lakers with 19 points, while Kealani Neves had 17, Jill Thalman 10 and Keiko Aotaki nine. Meghan Holloman had just two points, but also filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.
The Lakers finished seventh in the South Region at 5-11 and went 11-18 overall.
Leva Mike had 25 points and Alexa Bender 16 for the Storm, which finished sixth in league play at 7-9.