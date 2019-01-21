COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams both picked up their first NWAC South Region wins Saturday, the women topping visiting Portland 73-36 and the men beating the Panthers 92-87.
In the women’s game, the Lakers did an outstanding job sharing the ball as they nearly put five players in double figures.
Jasey Ramelow had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers, while Abby Neff and Jessica Petersen each scored 14 points while grabbing eight and six boards, respectively, and Keiko Aotaki and Madison Bell each scored nine.
“We played great team ball tonight,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “We just did a really good job of sharing the ball and playing our style of game.”
Neff had seven assists and Bell and Aotaki six each in the win.
“We got a good lead and just kept adding onto it,” Johnson said.
Khloe Snair had 12 points to lead the Panthers.
The Lakers played with just seven women.
“We had a couple of people hurt,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we get them back for Saturday’s game at Clark.”
The Lakers hope to build off Saturday’s win.
“We got the big W we needed,” Johnson said. “It is going to be a good confidence boost.”
The men feel the same way after they had lost their first five league games.
“I just feel really good for our guys and really proud,” coach Trevor Hoppe said. “They have a lot of fight in them.”
Moses Miller had a hot hand in the win for SWOCC’s men, scoring 36 points and dishing out eight assists.
“Moses Miller had a monster game,” Hoppe said. “He was just so active and just shot the ball awesome today.”
Miller went 7-for-9 from the 3-point line (though the rest of the team was just 2-for-25) and also hit 9 of 11 free throws.
Keenan Reynolds added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Ransford Ntow Jr. had 11 points.
“Kennan did an outstanding job guarding their best player … he was just really active on defense,” Hoppe said.
Mike Landi had 19 points to lead five Panthers in double figures.
The Lakers suffered a number of close losses before finally getting their breakthrough win.
“This game was very similar to a lot of the last few games,” Hoppe said. “We were able to get over the hump tonight. We were able to get stops at the end. We were able to make free throws at the end.
“It was a total team effort. Everybody stepped up.”
The Lakers have their first-round bye Wednesday and return to action Saturday in Vancouver, Wash., against Clark.