The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team plays its home finale on Wednesday, while the men’s soccer team is on the road in the NWAC playoffs the same day and the swimming team is preparing for its first-ever home meet.
The volleyball team will host Umpqua at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Lakers hoping to snap a three-match losing streak, including losses over the weekend to two of the top teams in the NWAC South Region.
The Lakers fell to Linn-Benton on Friday, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15. Andria Santoyo had 10 kills and Amanda Clark eight in the loss. Sidney Colledge had 16 assists and Shay Zener, back from an injury, had 19 digs.
On Saturday, the Lakers fell to Lane in Eugene, 11-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22, the third time in league play the Lakers dominated a first set only to lose the next three.
Amanda Clark had seven kills and Santoyo and Tayler Parks had six each. Colledge had 13 assists and Zener 15 digs.
The Lakers are 3-11 in league play, though one of their wins was in the first meeting with Umpqua at Roseburg. Umpqua is 4-9.
Three South Region teams already have qualified for the NWAC tournament: Lane (12-1), Linn-Benton (10-3) and Rogue (12-2), the team the Lakers will visit next Tuesday to close the regular season.
Soccer
The Lakers travel to Whatcom on Wednesday in the first round of the regional playoffs. While the Lakers finished third in the South Region, Whatcom was second in the North Region.
Lane, the runner-up in the South Region, hosts Everett in the regional round Wednesday. Wenatchee Valley is at Highline and Pierce visits Spokane.
The winners Wednesday advance to matches Saturday against the four regional champions —Chemeketa, Columbia Basin, Tacoma and Peninsula — for spots in the Final Four.
SWOCC finished 4-2-4 in the South Region while Whatcom was 9-4-2 in the North Division. Since the start of October, Whatcom is 7-1-1. The Lakers, meanwhile, only allowed three goals in seven October matches, but three of them were scoreless ties as SWOCC went 2-1-3 for the month.
Swimming
The Lakers have the first home meet in the history of the program when they host George Fox on Saturday in a dual meet at North Bend Municipal Pool.
The meet will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lakers have competed at home as part of virtual meets with other teams, but this is the first time another school will visit the Bay Area to compete against the Lakers, who started their program in 2014.
“I am thankful that George Fox University is willing to make the trip and we are excited to compete in a dual competition at home,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
To encourage a good crowd, the school will give out free SWOCC sunglasses to the first 100 fans in attendance and also will have some free food available starting at 2 p.m.
The Lakers’ last meet was a virtual pentathlon with several other schools.
In that meet, Anna Hutchins was third in the 50-butterfly for the Lakers (27.15), with Patriciza Ozola fourth (27.25) and Jaqueline Feurtado fifth (27.53).
Ozola won the 50 backstroke (28.27), with Feurtado fifth (30.07) and Hutchins ninth (30.60).
In the 50 breaststroke, Elisa Strepenne was sixth (33.09), Ozola seventh (34.06), Feurtado eighth (34.06) and Hutchins 10th (35.12).
Hutchins won the 50 freestyle (25.39), with Ozola second (25.66) and Feurtado fourth (25.97).
And in the 100 individual medley, Ozola was the winner (1:02.50), with Hutchins third (1:04.84) and Feurtado fourth (1:04.96).
Ozola ws the overall winner for the five events, with Feurtado third and Hutchins fourth. Strepenne was 12th.
For the men, James Camp was second in the 50 butterfly (22.86), with Emerson Zaplatar fourth (24.00) and Alejandro Robles Ruiz tied for seventh (24.31).
Zaplatar was sixth in the 50 backstroke (25.53) with Ruiz seventh (25.62).
Zaplatar was second in the 50 breaststroke (27.16), with Joshua Smith fourth (27.53), Cam sixth (28.50) and Christopher Rusu seventh (28.60).
In the 50 freestyle, Zaplatar was fourth (22.06), Camp fifth (22.09), Ruiz sixth (22.28) and Elliot Steward eighth (22.81).
In the 100 individual medley, Zaplatar was second (55.31) and Ruiz was eighth (56.91).
Zaplatar finished second in the overall standings and Ruiz was seventh.