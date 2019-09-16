The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team split its four matches over the weekend at the Centralia Crossover tournament in Washington, including beating NWAC newcomer Rogue for the first time in three tries.
The Lakers opened the weekend against Big Bend, losing in four sets. Tayler Parks had 14 kills and Adria Santoyo had 13 kills and 17 digs, while passing at a high success rate in serve receive. Sydney College had 26 assists and Natalie Sale 19 and Shay Zener had 19 digs and also was strong in serve receive.
SWOCC followed that match Saturday with a win over Rogue, which had beaten the Lakers earlier in the week in the NWAC South Region opener at Prosper Hall. This time the Lakers won in four sets as Amanda Clark had 14 kills, nine digs and two aces and Sale had 18 digs, 24 assists and two aces. Akayla Yung had five kills and three solo blocks, Santoyo and Jade Flitton had 11 kills each and Zener had 22 digs. Both Zener and Santoyo passed at a rate of 2.4 or better (on a 3-point scale) in serve receive.
On Sunday morning, the Lakers swept host Centralia. Clark and Santoyo had eight kills each and Santoyo was nearly perfect in serve receive. Colledge had 16 assists and NIka Krivoshein had 12 digs and passed at a 2.6 level in serve receive.
In the final match of the weekend, Columbia Basin swept SWOCC. Parks and Santoyo each had seven kills and Colledge and Sale combined for 25 assists. Zener had 10 digs.
The Lakers next embark on the main part of the South Region schedule, with home matches on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Clark and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Mount Hood.
Women’s soccer
The SWOCC women fell to Rogue on Saturday in Grants Pass by a 3-0 score.
Shaleen Tolbert had 13 saves for the Lakers, but SWOCC gave up a goal to Nichole Bodfield in the 16th minute and two to Asha Sanders in the second half.
The SWOCC men and women face Lane in Eugene on Wednesday.